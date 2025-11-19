Israeli Attacks Hit Ainatha, Tayr Felsay After Issuing Threats
By Al Mayadeen English
19 Nov 2025 18:47
Israeli forces issued evacuation threats and then launched strikes on Ainatha and Tayr Felsay in southern Lebanon, targeting civilian homes as drones hovered overhead.
Israeli occupation forces issued evacuation warnings on Wednesday to residents in the southern Lebanese villages of Ainatha and Tayr Felsay, before carrying out a series of strikes targeting civilian homes, according to Al Mayadeen correspondents on the ground.
The evacuation threats were announced by Avichay Adraee, the occupation’s Arabic-language spokesperson, who demanded that families leave their houses ahead of potential attacks. Shortly afterward, Israeli reconnaissance drones were seen flying at low altitude over Tayr Felsay.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in southern Lebanon reported that a home in Ainatha, located in a densely populated residential area, was ordered to be cleared. Not long after, the occupation launched a violent airstrike on a house in Tayr Felsay that had also been threatened moments earlier.
Residents return despite ongoing drone flights
Despite the continued presence of Israeli drones over the village, residents in Tayr Felsay returned to their homes immediately after the occupation carried out the attack, the correspondent added. Similarly, families in Ainatha have also returned to their houses following an Israeli strike on one of the targeted homes in the village.
Civil defense teams rushed to the site of the strike in Ainatha to respond to the aftermath of the attack. No immediate information has been released regarding casualties or the scale of material damage.
Drones continue to hover over both towns in the wake of the aggression, fueling fears that additional attacks may follow.
7,300 violations since ceasefire
UN peacekeeping forces in South Lebanon have documented more than 7,300 violations of Lebanese airspace by “Israel” since the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in November 2024, in addition to thousands of military activities north of the Blue Line, according to a UNIFIL spokesperson.
Speaking to RIA Novosti on Wednesday, UNIFIL spokesperson Danny Goffrey said that the repeated Israeli incursions constitute a clear breach of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which governs the rules of engagement and operations in southern Lebanon following the 2006 war.
Goffrey noted that since November 27, 2024, peacekeepers have also recorded over 2,400 operational activities by Israeli forces north of the Blue Line, a boundary demarcated by the United Nations and not officially recognized by Lebanon as an international border.
Wall construction crosses Blue Line
In a significant development, UNIFIL conducted a geographic survey in October of a concrete wall being constructed by Israeli forces southwest of the town of Yaroun. The survey, according to Goffrey, confirmed that the wall crosses the Blue Line and thus violates Resolution 1701.
Resolution 1701 was reached in the wake of the 2006 Israeli aggression on Lebanon. It calls for the full cessation of hostilities and the deployment of the Lebanese Army to Southern Lebanon, as well as the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River.
UN peacekeepers observed the construction of another barrier in November, this time southeast of Yaroun. Goffrey confirmed that this wall, too, surpassed the Blue Line. He stated that UNIFIL would formally notify “Israel” of both violations.
He emphasized the responsibility of Israeli forces to refrain from hostile actions or any attacks that may threaten UN peacekeepers operating within their mandate area.
