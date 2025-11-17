Hamas, Other Factions Urge Algeria to Reject US Gaza Forces Resolution
By Al Mayadeen English
16 Nov 2025 20:22
Palestinian Resistance factions call on Algeria to oppose a US resolution proposing international forces in Gaza, warning it undermines sovereignty and self-determination.
The Palestinian people are closely following developments over a US draft resolution on international forces in Gaza, with Palestinian leaders expressing hope that Algeria will take a firm stance against the measure, which they say undermines Palestinian sacrifices and aspirations.
A senior Hamas official told Al Mayadeen on Sunday that the Palestinian people are hoping for an “honorable stance” from Algeria in rejecting the US draft resolution regarding international forces.
The official added that Hamas has confidence that Algeria will oppose the resolution, which they said inflicts injustice on the sacrifices and aspirations of the Palestinian people, describing the anticipated Algerian position as a source of hope for Palestinians in preventing any new international trusteeship over Gaza.
Palestinian factions call on Algeria to stand for Gaza at UNSC
Meanwhile, Palestinian Resistance factions in Gaza issued a statement expressing deep concern over the ongoing efforts at the United Nations to pass a US draft resolution proposing the deployment of international forces in the Strip. The factions described the resolution as a disguised attempt to impose a new form of occupation on Gaza and to legitimize foreign trusteeship of the Palestinian cause.
In the statement, the factions called on the Algerian government and people to maintain their long-standing principled support for Palestine and to reject any initiatives that would undermine Gaza’s identity or the right of Palestinians to self-determination. They described Algeria’s historical position on Palestine as a source of genuine hope for the Palestinian people and a reflection of the Arab world’s independent popular stance.
The factions stressed that any foreign intervention in Gaza, regardless of its title or justification, constitutes a "violation of Palestinian sovereignty and perpetuates the suffering of the local population." They emphasized that lasting security and stability can only be achieved by ending the occupation, lifting the blockade, and respecting the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.
Expressing confidence in Algeria’s supportive position, the statement urged all Arab and Muslim countries, as well as free peoples around the world, to stand against the US resolution and reject any form of foreign tutelage or intervention, defending Gaza’s right to freedom, dignity, and independence.
The official vote on the resolution at the UNSC is scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025, at 10 pm GMT.
On November 5, 2025, the United States circulated a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council proposing the establishment of an international stabilization force in Gaza.
The resolution aims to deploy a temporary foreign force to oversee security, support reconstruction, and maintain order in the territory. The draft calls for the force to operate for an initial period of two years, with the possibility of extension depending on developments on the ground.
The resolution grants the force a broad mandate, including securing Gaza’s borders, protecting civilians, safeguarding humanitarian corridors, and training a newly vetted Palestinian police force. It also authorizes the use of “all necessary measures” to fulfill these objectives, including dismantling armed groups and seizing "unauthorized weapons".
A key feature of the resolution is the creation of a transitional governance body, sometimes referred to as a “Board of Peace,” which would work alongside the international force to help administer Gaza. The plan also calls for the involvement of international financial institutions, such as the World Bank, to fund reconstruction projects and oversee the management of a dedicated trust fund.
The draft resolution has drawn criticism from Palestinian groups, who argue that it constitutes a form of foreign trusteeship that undermines Palestinian sovereignty. Leaders, including those from Hamas, have voiced concerns that the proposal could limit Gaza’s self-determination and potentially weaken the authority of local governing bodies.
Russia submits counter-proposal to US draft
On November 13, Russia submitted its own draft of a UN resolution on Gaza at a United Nations Security Council session, presenting it as an alternative to the US initiative aimed at endorsing President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, according to a copy of the draft obtained by Reuters.
The Russian draft calls on the UN Secretary-General to explore options for an international stabilization force in Gaza and makes no reference to the “Board of Peace” proposed by the US as a transitional governing body for the territory.
Russia’s UN mission said in a note to Security Council members on Thursday afternoon, seen by Reuters, that its “counter-proposal is inspired by the US draft.”
The US mission to the United Nations called on the Security Council to advance Washington’s resolution, warning that efforts to create divisions during ongoing negotiations could have serious and preventable consequences for Palestinians in Gaza and stressing that the fragile ceasefire underscores the need for the Council to act together to secure lasting peace.
