Israeli Airstrike Kills Lebanese School Principal in South Lebanon
By Al Mayadeen English
Principal Mohammad Shuweikh was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Mansouri, as "Israel" escalates attacks on southern Lebanese towns.
The principal of the Mansouri Public School, Mohammad Shuweikh, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town in the Tyre district, South Lebanon, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent.
Earlier, the correspondent reported that an Israeli drone struck a car in the town of Mansouri on Sunday evening.
The Lebanese Minister of Education, Rima Karami, condemned the attack on Principal Shuweikh, expressing her condolences and calling for the protection of schools, teachers, and students.
Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that an Israeli FPV drone dropped a sound bomb on a gathering of civilians in the village of al-Dhayrah with no casualties reported.
Additionally, Israeli occupation forces targeted the water well in the town of Odaisseh with a smoke bomb.
Earlier today, an Israeli Merkava tank fired on UNIFIL personnel near an Israeli-built position inside Lebanese territory, the UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon reported on Sunday.
In a statement, UNIFIL said its soldiers, who were on foot patrol, were forced to take cover after heavy machine-gun fire struck approximately five meters from their location, confirming that none of the UN peacekeepers were injured.
The peacekeeping force described the incident as a "serious violation" of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
A spiral of continuous aggression
"Israel" has consistently attacked Lebanon despite the ceasefire agreement in place, launching near-daily strikes and ground incursions into Lebanese territory.
Over the past week, Israeli forces have carried out a series of attacks across southern and eastern Lebanon.
Some of the Israeli attacks are as follows:
On November 13, 2025, an Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Toul (Nabatieh), injuring one civilian. That same day, warplanes bombed the western outskirts of Tayr Felsay, and a second air strike hit the same area later that night.
In eastern Lebanon, on November 10, 2025, Israeli warplanes carried out three air raids on the Shaara Heights and the outskirts of Janta (in the Bekaa region), while simultaneously a drone struck the road between al-Dawra and al-Maali in Hermel.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent also reported that one person was martyred following an Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle on the highway opposite the town of al-Baysariyeh, in the Saida district of South Lebanon.
On November 9, two Lebanese citizens were killed in two separate Israeli attacks on South Lebanon. The first was killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a car in the town of Houmine al-Fawqa in the Nabatieh district, while the second was killed in an Israeli drone strike with three missiles on a pickup truck between the towns of al-Suwwaneh and Khirbet Selem in the Nabatieh Governorate.
On November 8, 2025, a total of three citizens were killed and eleven others were injured in several Israeli attacks on South Lebanon, a few hours apart, including a drone attack on a vehicle in the area between Jneim (east of Shebaa) and Rashaya al‑Wadi, killing both occupants.
On November 6, 2025, UNIFIL (the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon) reported that it recorded Israeli airstrikes in several southern villages, including Tayr Debba, Taybe, and Ayta al‑Jabal, calling them clear violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
Earlier, on November 5, 2025, an Israeli drone struck a car in the town of Bourj Rahal in the Tyre district, killing one person and wounding another, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
No comments:
Post a Comment