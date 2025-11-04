Houthi Says Yemen Preparing for Next Potential Battle with Israel
Tuesday, 04 November 2025 7:21 PM
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi delivering a televised speech on the occasion of the National Martyrs' Day on November 4, 2025.
Yemen’s Ansarullah leader says the resistance movement is preparing for the potential next round of confrontation with the Israeli regime, as they believe the region will not become stable for as long as Palestine remains occupied and the Zionist entity hatches plots against Muslims.
In a televised speech on Tuesday on the occasion of National Martyrs’ Day, Abdul Malik al-Houthi said the Yemenis emerged from the previous round of confrontation with Israel stronger than ever.
He was referring to Yemen’s months-long naval and aerial campaign against Israel to force a halt to the genocide in Gaza, which led Israel and its American and British allies to launch airstrikes on the Arab country.
Houthi underscored the need to continue building on the basis of preparedness for the next confrontation with the enemy and its accomplices.
“We are certainly heading toward another round of confrontation with the Israeli enemy. Our region cannot witness stability, security, or peace so long as the Israeli enemy occupies Palestine and pursues its Zionist scheme against us as a Muslim nation.”
He praised God for granting the Yemeni people the honor of taking a grand stand alongside the oppressed Palestinian people against genocide.
“Our people stood in an honorable position, doing all they could militarily, and with massive, intensive popular activity,” he said.
He lamented that the Muslim Ummah has neglected its great sacred responsibilities for centuries—responsibilities that would have made it the strongest nation on earth. Instead, he said, the current reality of division, fragmentation, lack of awareness, and abundance of traitors has emboldened enemies to target the Ummah.
“We are a targeted nation, whether we like it or not. Nothing protects us or wards off danger except jihad in the path of God. Submission, compromise, humiliation, and subservience to the enemies will not protect us from their evil nor avert their danger.”
“The Zionist Jews are in a state of aggression against this nation, beginning with the occupation of Palestine and continuing until today. Palestine is not their only target; it is the forefront, but behind it, the entire nation is targeted.”
A senior member of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement vows immediate and crushing response to any Israeli attack.
He said the crimes committed by Israel for more than seven decades are enough to make clear that this enemy is dangerous and criminal.
Houthi added that the Zionists continue aggression and killing even after the ceasefire in Gaza, violating agreements. The American “guarantor,” he said, is a partner in the crimes of Israel, while other guarantors stand powerless.
West complicit in Israeli crimes
He explained that only a fraction of the agreed aid enters Gaza, while Israel continues its siege, closes the Rafah crossing, prevents evacuation of the sick and wounded, demolishes buildings, blocks tents and shelter, kidnaps and tortures Palestinian prisoners with the worst abuses, and has even passed a law for executing prisoners.
The Yemeni leader added that Israel continues threatening al-Quds, erasing Islamic landmarks, and committing daily abuses in the West Bank, including preventing Palestinians from harvesting olives.
He said UNIFIL recorded 9,400 Israeli violations in Lebanon, while many focus only on Israeli demands to disarm Hezbollah, which defends Lebanon.
Houthi cited a UN report showing that the US provided full support to Israel, with Germany, Italy, Britain, and 26 other states sending weapons during the Gaza assault, while some Arab states continued trade with Israel.
He recalled the Balfour Declaration as proof of Western complicity in enabling Zionist occupation of Palestine, and lamented ongoing Arab negligence and betrayal.
He noted that while public opinion in the US, Europe, and elsewhere has shifted toward solidarity with Palestinians, many Arab states remain negligent or worse, working to domesticate their peoples into accepting Israel.
Resistance forces target of a smear campaign
He warned of intense efforts to smear the free, resisting forces of the nation.
Houthi said that since the ceasefire in Gaza, pro-US and pro-Israel forces have waged smear campaigns against those who stood with Gaza.
“The hypocrites loyal to America and Israel adopt the same Israeli and American rhetoric, labeling anyone who stands with the Palestinian people as Iranian or an Iranian tool. They have smeared the Islamic Republic of Iran, a free Muslim country, simply because it did not submit to America and stands with the Palestinian people,” he said.
“Those who stand with the Israeli enemy are losers, evil, and expose their own criminality and malice. None stand with Israel and oppose those who resist it except criminals, hypocrites, and the corrupt, who are inevitably the losers in the end.”
