Occupied West Bank Faces Worst Displacement Since 1967, Warns UNRWA
Tuesday, 04 November 2025 6:38 PM
Israeli soldiers during a military raid on the old town of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, February 16, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has warned that the occupied West Bank is facing its largest displacement crisis in more than five decades, driven by intensifying Israeli military raids and settler violence.
In a post on social media on Tuesday, UNRWA said it is "leading the emergency response to the largest displacement crisis since 1967 across the West Bank, including occupied East al-Quds."
“One in four displaced families are still unable to return to their homes,” the UN agency stated.
UNRWA further added that it has been “removing 13 tons of waste daily in communities hosting forcibly displaced people” as part of efforts to support sanitation services.
The warning comes amid months of intensifying Israeli raids, home demolitions, and settler attacks across the occupied West Bank, which have displaced thousands of Palestinians since the onset of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
In late September, UNRWA reported that more than 42,000 Palestinians had been forced from their homes due to the ongoing Israeli offensive.
Despite the escalating violence, the agency said it continues to provide services to over 920,000 Palestinian refugees across the occupied territory.
In the recent statement, UNRWA also condemned the alarming surge in Israeli settler attacks targeting Palestinian olive farmers across the occupied West Bank.
“October 2025 is on track to be the most violent month since UNRWA began tracking settler violence in 2013,” the statement read.
Israeli forces kill a Palestinian and force the displacement of residents from their shelter in Jenin.
In most recent incidence of violence, Israeli settlers attacked foreign activists and Palestinian farmers in Deir Istiya in the Salfit governorate in occupied West Bank.
The settlers also set fire to olive trees in the village of Marah Rabah, south of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, Wafa news agency reported.
The Palestinian Authority’s Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC) recently said that since the olive harvest began in the first week of October there have been at least 158 attacks across the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
More than 15,000 trees have been attacked since October 2024, the CWRC reported.
UNRWA’s West Bank director, Roland Friedrich, warned that the attacks “threaten the very way of life for many Palestinians,” as olive farming remains their main source of income.
The regime has escalated its West Bank violence since October 7, 2023, when it launched a genocidal war on Gaza. Since then, Israeli forces and settlers have killed hundreds of Palestinians in the occupied territory.
