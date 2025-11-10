Intense Fighting in Central Sudan Displaces 2,000 People in Just Days, a UN Agency Says
This photo released by The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), shows displaced children from el-Fasher playing at a camp where they sought refuge from fighting between government forces and the RSF, in Tawila, Darfur region, Sudan, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Sarah Vuylsteke/NRC via AP)
By FATMA KHALED
7:37 AM EST, November 10, 2025
CAIRO (AP) — Intensified fighting in central Sudan displaced some 2,000 people over the past three days, the U.N. migration agency said Monday, the latest in a war that has convulsed the country for more than two years and killed tens of thousands.
The International Organization for Migration said the displaced fled from several towns and villages in the area of Bara in North Kordofan province between Friday and Sunday.
Kordofan has been one of two areas, along with the western Darfur region, that recently became the epicenter of the war between the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF.
Attacks in recent weeks in Darfur, where the RSF captured the key city of el-Fasher left hundreds dead and forced tens of thousands to flee to overcrowded camps to escape reported atrocities by the paramilitary force, according to aid groups and U.N. officials.
The war between the RSF and the military began in 2023, when tensions erupted between the two former allies that were meant to oversee a democratic transition after a 2019 uprising. The fighting has killed at least 40,000 people, according to the World Health Organization, and displaced 12 million. However, aid groups say the true death toll could be many times higher.
In late October, RSF fighters launched attacks in the town of Bara in North Kordofan, killing at least 47 people, including women and children, Sudan Doctors Network said at the time.
People in North Kordofan have been fleeing from several villages and towns, including Bara, Sheikhan, ArRahad, Um Rawaba, Um Siala and Sakra, with an estimated 38,990 people fleeing between Oct. 26 and Nov. 9, according to the IOM.
The displaced were mostly headed north, toward the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and the adjacent Omdurman region, and the area of Sheikan in North Kordofan.
Also Monday, the RSF claimed its fighters arrived in the town of Babanusa in West Kordofan province “in huge numbers” and were making their way toward the army headquarters in the town since the previous day.
Salah Semsaya, a volunteer with the local initiative Emergency Response Rooms, told The Associated Press that other volunteers from the town of Babanusa working with charity kitchens in the area reported a decline in the number of families coming to get food — apparently an indication that many had left or fled the area. Definitive figures could not be confirmed.
Darfur atrocities
In Darfur meanwhile, Sudan Doctors Network reported on Sunday that the RSF collected hundreds of bodies from street in the city of el-Fasher and buried some in mass graves while burning others.
The paramilitary forces were acting in a “desperate attempt to conceal evidence of their crimes against civilians,” the network said.
Previously, satellite images analyzed on Friday appeared to show the RSF disposing of bodies after they seized and rampaged through el-Fasher. Images by the Colorado-based firm Vantor show a fire at the Saudi hospital in el-Fasher on Thursday, near a collection of white objects seen days earlier in other Vantor photos.
The Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab described the images as showing the “burning of objects that may be consistent with bodies.”
No comments:
Post a Comment