Iranian Envoy Calls for Sudan Coordination Against ‘Conspiracies’
9 November 2025
Sudan's FM shakes hands withthe Iranian ambassador in Port Sudan on Nov 9, 2025
November 9, 2025 (PORT SUDAN) – The Iranian ambassador on Sunday delivered a message to Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohi-eldin Salem from his Iranian counterpart, calling for coordination between the two countries to counter conspiracies that he said target developing nations.
Sudan’s relations with Iran have strengthened following the April 2023 war, with reports of the army receiving military support from Tehran after years of severed ties.
Salem met on Sunday with Iran’s ambassador, Hassan Shah Hussein, in the eastern city of Port Sudan.
The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) stated that Hussein delivered a written message to the foreign minister from his Iranian counterpart regarding bilateral cooperation.
SUNA quoted the ambassador as saying his country’s firm position is to support Sudan’s sovereignty and protect its national territory. He “stressed the importance of coordination to counter those conspiracies targeting developing nations.
Hussein said that Iran stands by Sudan and “condemns the brutal and terrorist crimes committed by the rebel militia in El Fasher, North Darfur.”
He stated that his country had condemned these atrocities at all levels, through a call from the Iranian Foreign Minister to his Sudanese counterpart, a Foreign Ministry statement, and a statement from the Parliament Speaker.
The agency reported that Salem thanked Iran, its government, and its people for their “distinctive” declared positions in support of the Sudanese government. He noted that relations with Tehran are “fraternal and normal, like any other relations of cooperation and coordination with brotherly and friendly countries in the region.”
SUNA said the meeting reviewed several political and economic issues of common interest.
