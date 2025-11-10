Malawi President Engages The World Bank On Economic Resuscitation
November 10, 2025
By Joseph Dumbula
President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Sunday met the World Bank Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Dr. Ndiamé Diop, to discuss Malawi’s economic challenges and the government’s reform priorities following the September 16 general elections.
During the meeting, held at Mtunthama State House in Lilongwe, President Mutharika expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its continued support, particularly the recent $45 million assistance toward food security.
He appealed for further collaboration in addressing what he described as the country’s “four Fs” food, fuel, and foreign Exchange.
“Even though my administration is still new in office, I managed to send a delegation led by my Minister of Finance, Economic and Decentralisation.
“We have inherited a very fragile economy. All indicators are pointing towards an economy in distress.” said Mutharika.
The President assured that his government is fully aware of the economic hardships Malawians are facing and remains committed to working closely with the World Bank to restore stability and growth.
In his remarks, Dr. Diop acknowledged that Malawi is grappling with high inflation and a shortage of foreign exchange, challenges that have constrained exports, private sector development, and household welfare.
He stressed the need to safeguard the most vulnerable through robust social protection programmes.
“The World Bank remains dedicated to supporting Malawi in reducing inflation, increasing foreign exchange availability, and stimulating economic activity,” Dr. Diop reaffirmed.
Minister of Finance, Economic and Decentralisation, Joseph Mwanamvekha, said devaluation alone is not a solution to the prevailing challenges.
“We have developed alternative strategies to generate foreign exchange by boosting exports and enhancing local production to strengthen the economy,” he said.
No comments:
Post a Comment