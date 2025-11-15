PM Abiy Visits Dev’t Activities of Kemise Town of Oromia Zone in Amhara Region
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed shared on his social that he addressed the people of Kemise town, the administrative center of the Oromia Zone in the Amhara regional state this morning.
The Prime Minister added that the visit holds special significance, as it marks a zone I had yet to visit within the Amhara Region.
Kemise’s early-stage corridor development efforts, featuring a modest 1.3 km bicycle lane and pedestrian walkway, are commendable, he said.
”They demonstrate that corridor development initiatives are being embraced at all levels, with a shared vision of elevating public space standards across the country,” he stated.
The Prime Minister further said: “We also reviewed the Elfora Agro-Industries integrated agricultural development plant in the town, which is contributing meaningfully to our national ‘Bounty of the Basket’ (Ye Lemat Tirufat) initiative.”
