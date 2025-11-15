Young Students Share Optimism About Ongoing Development in Ethiopia
Addis Ababa, November 12, 2025 (ENA) – The students commended the infrastructure facilities undertaken in Addis Ababa particularly for children to play, emphasizing the beauty of diverse cultures in Ethiopia.
A choir of Grade 10 students of Andinet International School, who presented music during the 80th anniversary of the United Nations at the UNECA premises, spoke to ENA about Ethiopia’s ongoing national development.
These young voices painted a transformative picture of their nation, celebrating Ethiopia’s rich cultural heritage, impressive infrastructural undertakings, and emphasizing the crucial steps required for future progress.
Nathnael Yohanes was particularly effusive in his praise for Ethiopia’s diverse heritage and modernization efforts. “I believe our country is incredibly beautiful,” he stated with conviction.
“It showcases a rich tapestry of diverse environments. Every region offers something unique, with a variety of cultures, traditions, and practices that thrive together,” he explained. Nathnael underscored the immense strength found in this diversity, noting, “This remarkable blend enhances our identity and fosters a sense of unity among us.”
He highlighted the tangible results of national development, specifically infrastructure. “There has been a significant transformation in our infrastructure, which has improved throughout the nation,” he said. “These changes do not only bolster our economy but also sustain our daily lives, making our country an even more remarkable place to live and explore.”
Nathnael also pointed out the positive impact on youth, adding that infrastructure projects have become both appealing and comfortable. “Young people and children now have various urban facilities and open spaces where they can play and enjoy their childhood.”
Abyalat Tamrat echoed similar sentiments regarding Ethiopia’s beauty and cultural wealth. “My country, Ethiopia, is a very beautiful place, filled with a rich variety of cultures and traditions,” she said.
She described the stunning landscapes: “The scenery is breathtaking, showcasing everything from majestic mountains to lush valleys, making it a truly remarkable destination.” She added that the people are “welcoming and kind, contributing to a sense of coming together that is both warm and inviting.”
Yet, Abyalat shifted the focus to a crucial issue: peace. “It’s essential for us to prioritize the promotion of peace because I feel that’s the foundation upon which all other progress must be built,” she emphasized earnestly.
She also advocated for an internal development focus. “I cannot fully support the notion that migration is a feasible solution; rather, I think Ethiopia must focus on improving conditions within the country itself.” Passionately, she concluded, “We Ethiopians possess immense intellect, beauty, and potential. We should harness our qualities and should not waste them.”
Bahran Daniel provided a perspective centered on improved quality of life and safety for the youth. “My country is rich in history and brimming with diversity, making it a vibrant place to live,” he said, adding that "one of the most remarkable aspects of our society is the warmth and love found within our community."
Bahran highlighted how recent developments in Addis Ababa have positively affected families. "These advancements have created safe and inviting environments for children, providing them with open spaces to play, laugh, and explore,” he stated, reflecting that children should freely enjoy their childhood without worries of their safety.
Kermai Yonas on her part emphasized the collective duty toward progress. “My country has a beautiful tapestry of cultures, with a rich diversity that shapes our everyday lives,” she noted.
She stressed the importance of unity: “It is essential that our generation takes the initiative to foster a spirit of cooperation and understanding among ourselves and with others.” Kermai identified education as a key driver of change. “By promoting educational programs focused on peace and conflict resolution, we can equip young people with the tools they need to make positive changes in their communities.”
The testimonies of these students collectively stand as a powerful testament to the optimistic spirit among Ethiopia’s youth. While they do not ignore the challenges that lie ahead, their message is overwhelmingly one of hope, unity, and confidence in Ethiopia’s continued advancement toward prosperity and peace.
Their aspiration aligns closely with the ongoing on peace, development, educational empowerment and massive infrastructure undertakings in the country.
Through their candid and insightful reflections, these Grade 10 students articulated the collective dream of a new Ethiopia, one enriched by culture, connected by infrastructure, rooted in peace, and energized by the boundless potential of its youth. Their words offer both a celebration of what Ethiopia is today and a hopeful blueprint for what it can become tomorrow.
