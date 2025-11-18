President Suluhu Warns Protests Jeopardize Tanzania’s Global Image and Financial Prospects
November 19, 2025
By Burnett Munthali
President Samia Suluhu Hassan has raised concerns over the effects of recent protests in Tanzania.
She stated that the demonstrations have negatively impacted the country’s international reputation.
According to President Suluhu, the unrest has diminished Tanzania’s chances of securing loans from foreign governments and international financial institutions.
She stressed that political stability is a critical factor for investors and lenders when assessing the country’s economic credibility.
The President warned that continued disruptions could slow national development and harm economic growth.
She urged all parties to pursue dialogue and resolve disagreements through peaceful means rather than public demonstrations.
President Suluhu emphasized that restoring order is essential to regain the confidence of international partners and investors.
She highlighted that Tanzania’s long-term development agenda depends on maintaining a stable and predictable environment.
The government is reportedly taking steps to address the underlying causes of the protests while assuring the global community of its commitment to stability.
No comments:
Post a Comment