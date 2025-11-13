RSF Drones Attack Merowe Airport, Dam, Army Command
13 November 2025
The wreckage of a drone is seen after it was shot down by the Sudanese army in Merowe, Sudan, on July 1, 2025.
November 13, 2025 (MEROWE) – The Sudanese army said its ground defences repelled attacks by RSF drones targeting the Merowe Dam, Merowe Airport, and the army command headquarters in the northern city.
A power outage was reported in the Northern State, coinciding with the drone attack.
The 19th Infantry Division of the Sudanese army in Merowe stated that its ground defence weapons repelled several attack drones launched by the Rapid Support Forces at dawn on Thursday.
According to a statement by the division, the drones attempted to target the 19th Infantry Division command headquarters, Merowe International Airport, and the Merowe Dam on the Nile River.
All drones were shot down before they reached their targets, the division’s statement added.
The airport, dam, and army headquarters in Merowe have been subjected to repeated attacks by RSF drones, causing damage to the main Merowe power station and transformer and impacting electricity service in several cities.
No comments:
Post a Comment