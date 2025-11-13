Sudan Army Repels Ground Attack on Babanusa Amid RSF Reinforcements
12 November 2025
Command of the Infantry forces at the Division 22 of the Sudanese Army in Babanusa
November 12, 2025 (BABANUSA) – Military sources said on Wednesday that the army base in Babanusa, West Kordofan state, repelled a ground attack launched by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have continued to reinforce their troops around the city.
The RSF had withdrawn from Babanusa in previous months after failed attempts to control it, though it maintained the ground siege it has imposed on the city since January 2024, with its fighters present around the perimeter.
Local sources told “Sudan Tribune,” “The army repelled an RSF incursion into Babanusa, where they are trying to reach the headquarters of the 22nd Infantry Division and the 89th Brigade command.”
They noted that the RSF carried out continuous artillery and drone shelling for three consecutive days, targeting army positions in Babanusa.
Video clips published by RSF fighters showed battles breaking out inside the city.
The sources stated that the RSF attacked Babanusa after the collapse of a local initiative proposed by leaders of the Misseriya tribe to spare the area a new round of fighting.
They explained that the deputy nazir (chief) of the Misseriya, Ismail Hamdin, presented the initiative on behalf of the tribe’s leaders. It stipulated the army’s full withdrawal from Babanusa and the Heglig oil field, allowing them to move to South Sudan or North Kordofan state without weapons or military equipment.
The initiative also proposed that the RSF take command of the division and secure the oil fields, that police loyal to them be deployed in Babanusa locality, and that the local civil administration facilitate the return of citizens and work to restore services.
The sources said the army command rejected the proposal, stressing its adherence to its positions and its continuation of the fight until the end.
The RSF sent reinforcements from North and East Darfur to Babanusa, while press reports indicated that the forces offered $600 to any element in exchange for fighting in Babanusa.
The sources mentioned that RSF reinforcements are flocking to Babanusa, the latest being forces led by Ali Zarq Allah “Al-Savanah.”
Eyewitnesses told “Sudan Tribune” that they saw mercenaries from South Sudan on large transport trucks in the city of Al-Mujlad, on their way to Babanusa.
The Sudan Doctors Network revealed on Tuesday that the RSF had arrested children and women near Babanusa, accusing their relatives of belonging to the army.
The RSF controls most areas of West Kordofan, including the state capital Al-Fulah, and the cities of Al-Mujlad, Al-Meiram, Lagawa, Al-Khuwai, Al-Nahoud, and Wad Banda. Meanwhile, the army controls Babanusa and some oil fields in Heglig, which borders South Sudan.
