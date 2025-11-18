Spotlight Features Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, on Trumpian Authoritarian Rule Backfires
Tuesday, 18 November 2025 2:58 AM
To watch this broadcast which aired live on Mon. Nov. 17, 2025 just click the following link: Trump authoritarian rule backfires
US President Donald Trump has never been a non-controversial figure, however during this current term as president, controversy has reached an all-time high, while his approval ratings have reached an all-time low.
He is attacking or threating to attack countries throughout the world and is currently killing fishermen off the Venezuela coast and threatening to invade that country. From executive orders, allocating military personnel to go to the border to rolling back civil rights to sending the National Guard to keep watch on some cities, there is much which has been done by this administration and much that many Americans are dealing with right now.
This episode of Spotlight takes a look at how these acts and others have affected the Trump presidency and how they are having rippling effects inside the States and beyond.
No comments:
Post a Comment