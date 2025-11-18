Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1, Discussing the History and Contemporary Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania
Hello everyone. Welcome to another edition of 1+1: your place for inconvenient truth telling and myth busting.
To watch this program just click on the following URL: (665) 1+1 E350 Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan African Newswire & Black Agenda Report on Mauritania - YouTube
On the program we return to our all-things Africa edition, our journey across the continent looking at the history and current affairs of each African nation.
We now for the next several weeks, we will be exploring North Africa and our first stop in the region is Mauritania. And who better to teach us about this African nation or any African country than our returning champion and history teacher/our historical tour guide Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire and frequent contributor to Black Agenda Report.
Abayomi Azikiwe, as everyone should know, is an independent journalist, historian, anti-imperialist campaigner and more.
And as always before we start a reminder to our audience to please share widely all of 1+1’s content, past and present episodes and help us overcome the far-right algorithms and the dominant monopoly Western corporate/state media and pseudo-leftists websites have on social media by sharing our content, share us across social media and e-mail, and please donate if you can to 1+1 at our paypal and if people are having trouble and would prefer an alternative form to donate then do please get in touch with me at yourismouter@gmail.com.
