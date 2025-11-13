Sudan is ‘National Security’ Issue, Egypt’s Sisi Tells Kenya’s Ruto
12 November 2025
November 11, 2025 (CAIRO) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday the situation in Sudan is linked to Egyptian national security, stressing the need to preserve the country’s unity and support its state institutions, the presidency said.
Sisi made the remarks in a phone call with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, during which he also offered condolences for victims of a recent landslide in Kenya.
According to the presidency spokesman, Sisi stressed the need to preserve Sudan’s unity and sovereignty and the “imperative to stop the humanitarian tragedy” facing its people, especially in and around the city of El Fasher.
He also mentioned Egypt’s de-escalation efforts within the framework of the Quartet group, the statement said.
The call comes amid sharp tension between Sudan’s government, based in Port Sudan, and Kenya. The Sudanese government accuses Nairobi of supporting the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with weapons and harbouring its leaders.
Port Sudan bases its accusations on what it describes as “personal relationships and economic interests” linking Kenya’s president to RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and his brother.
Khartoum also accuses Kenyan authorities of facilitating military supplies and hosting political events for RSF leaders and their allies.
Sudanese authorities have described Kenya’s actions in multiple statements as “hostile and irresponsible,” accusing them of encouraging Sudan’s division and “violating sovereignty.”
The tensions led Sudan to recall its ambassador to Kenya months ago.
