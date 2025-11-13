Rubio Calls for Cutoff of Weapons to Sudan’s RSF, Citing ‘Atrocities’
12 November 2025
November 12, 2025 (OTTAWA) – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged the international community on Wednesday to sever the supply of weapons and support to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), accusing the paramilitary group of perpetrating “horrifying atrocities.”
“I think something needs to be done to cut off the weapons and support that the RSF is getting as they continue with their advances,” Rubio told reporters after a G7 meeting in Canada.
He added that the assistance was “clearly” coming from outside Sudan, not just from countries “paying for it,” but also from nations “allowing their territory to be used to ship it and transport it.”
Rubio accused the RSF of committing “acts of sexual violence and atrocities… of the most horrific kind” against “women, children, innocent civilians.” He dismissed the group’s claims that the attacks were the work of “rogue elements,” asserting, “it’s not rogue elements, it’s… they’re doing it systematically.”
The senator also highlighted the dire humanitarian situation, citing “unprecedented” malnutrition. He expressed grave concern over the low number of refugees emerging from besieged areas.
“We fear that the reason why they didn’t come out is because they’re dead, or because they’re so sick and so famished that they can’t move,” Rubio said, calling the situation “horrifying.”
No comments:
Post a Comment