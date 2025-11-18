Sudanese Army Advances in North Kordofan, Prepares for Darfur Push
By Al Mayadeen English
17 Nov 2025 21:08
Sudanese forces secure Um Siyala in North Kordofan as preparations grow for a major push in Darfur, aiming to cut rebel supply routes and shift the conflict’s balance.
The Sudanese Armed Forces have seized control of the Um Siyala area in North Kordofan and continue advancing across multiple fronts, the spokesperson for the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Mohamed Zakaria, said on Monday.
Speaking to Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, Zakaria stated that “the armed forces, joint units, and supporting formations have today secured full control over Um Siyala and wide areas surrounding it in North and West Kordofan,” adding that ongoing military operations are progressing “steadily and with a field tempo that shows the army’s clear superiority over the rebellion.”
Zakaria said the battlefield situation is now “clearly leaning in favor of the armed and joint forces,” asserting that the Sudanese army has regained the initiative. He described recent developments as a “strategic shift in the balance of power that paves the way for a decisive phase in defeating the rebellion.”
Preparations for major operation in Darfur
Discussing readiness for a potential large-scale offensive in Darfur, Zakaria stressed that military operations “have not stopped for a single day since the beginning of the war,” and are continuing under a proven strategy. He said the army has succeeded in pushing back opposing forces from Khartoum, Al-Jazirah, Sennar, and large parts of Kordofan while maintaining resilience in Darfur.
“Defeating the rebellion in its areas of deployment in Darfur is a cumulative effort,” he said. “Our army moves at the right time, fully committed to international humanitarian law and rules of engagement, and in the manner that guarantees victory.”
Border triangle operations aim to cut supply routes
Responding to reports of operations in the border triangle between Libya, Egypt, and Sudan, Zakaria confirmed that any location within Sudan where armed factions exist is considered “a legitimate target” for the army.
He said those factions rely on western routes to smuggle weapons into the country, and the army is now acting to “completely cut these supply chains.” Recent strikes, he added, “hit military targets with precision and demonstrated the army’s ability to disrupt regional lines of support that feed the rebellion and contribute to violations against civilians.”
Zakaria concluded by stressing that the Sudanese people “reject the involvement of rebel supporters in any mediation,” saying that any initiative must lead to full disarmament of the militias and accountability for their leaders. “The war will end with the victory of the Sudanese people’s will and the recovery of every city and town,” he said.
Strategic towns drive escalation in North Kordofan clashes
Fighting has intensified in western North Kordofan, where the army is working to expand its areas of control and restrict RSF movements. The army has maintained command of El-Obeid, the state capital, and pushed into surrounding areas following a brief lull in hostilities, while the RSF has confined its operations to drone strikes on the city.
Key towns, such as Um Rawaba and Al-Rahd, remain under army control, with forces reinforcing main roads connecting El-Obeid to Bara to prevent RSF infiltration. Maintaining control over central and eastern parts of the state is also crucial for securing a vital supply line to White Nile state in the east, which links further to central and eastern Sudan.
Bara, which the RSF recaptured on Oct. 25, holds strategic importance due to its location 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of El-Obeid, providing a direct connection between North Kordofan and Omdurman, west of Khartoum. Whoever controls Bara also gains the ability to advance westward through North Kordofan toward North Darfur.
Currently, RSF forces hold positions in northern and western areas of the state, including Jabra Al-Sheikh, Hamrat El Sheikh, Al-Mazroob, Soudari, and Umm Badr, all of which serve as gateways into North Darfur.
