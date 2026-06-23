Attacks on Lebanon 'Red Line'; Iran to Respond to Israeli Violations: Senior Diplomat
Tuesday, 23 June 2026 11:57 PM
Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Ali Bahreini
A senior Iranian diplomat describes Lebanon as an unquestionable part of the recently signed memorandum of understanding between the Islamic Republic and the US, warning that Tehran will respond to Israeli violations against the Lebanese territory.
Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Ali Bahreini made the remarks on Tuesday.
The diplomat underlined that aggression targeting Lebanon, including the country's southern areas and the capital Beirut, constitute a "red line" for Iran, adding that the Israeli regime's potential contraventions would warrant Iranian response.
Iran and the United States signed the memorandum earlier this month. The understanding seeks to end the cycle arising out of the latest round of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression, which targeted the Islamic Republic between February 28 and April 7.
As part of the MoU, Iran has insisted on cessation of aggression on all fronts, including Lebanon.
Bahreini noted that initiation of negotiations between Tehran and Washington on a potential official agreement is contingent upon complete implementation of several clauses of the understanding, including cessation of the aggression.
Tehran has insisted that the launch of the negotiations should also be preceded by realization of such imperatives as recognition and continuation of the Islamic Republic's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, removal of illegal sanctions, and unfreezing of Iranian assets.
Bahreini, meanwhile, noted that contrary to US claims, no discussions have taken place regarding permission for International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to enter Iran, adding that the nuclear issue has been postponed to a later stage of talks.
Regarding the issue of unfreezing Iranian assets, Bahreini said, "Iran is the only country that will decide how to use its own assets. Therefore, I reject any claim [by Washington] that another country should have a role in these decisions or influence them."
Regarding Donald Trump’s threatening messages during talks in Switzerland on implementation of the MoU, he said these statements posed a very serious risk to the diplomatic process.
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