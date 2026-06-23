Egypt Claim Historic First World Cup Win Against New Zealand
By Al Mayadeen English
22 Jun 2026 07:59
Egypt secured their first-ever World Cup victory with a 3-1 comeback win over New Zealand, as Mohamed Salah starred in a second-half turnaround that sent the Pharaohs to the top of Group G.
Egypt secured their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory after overturning a first-half deficit to defeat New Zealand 3-1 in a dramatic Group G encounter, moving to the top of the standings and boosting their chances of reaching the knockout stages.
After being frustrated for much of the opening half and trailing at the break, the Pharaohs responded with a dominant second-half display led by captain Mohamed Salah, who scored once and provided an assist as Egypt made history.
“It’s a great achievement for all the players. It’s a great win. It’s a great vibe. The next game is very important,” Salah said after the final whistle.
The victory leaves Egypt atop Group G with four points from two matches after opening their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Belgium. New Zealand, who drew 2-2 with Iran in their first match, remain bottom of the group with one point.
Salah inspires second-half turnaround
New Zealand entered the match with a disciplined approach and was rewarded midway through the first half.
Defender Finn Surman broke the deadlock in the 15th minute, rising above his marker to power a header past the Egyptian goalkeeper from Tim Payne's corner.
The goal stunned the heavily pro-Egyptian crowd at BC Place and handed the All Whites a deserved advantage after a composed opening period.
However, Egypt emerged after halftime with greater urgency and attacking intent.
Their pressure paid off in the 58th minute when Mostafa Ziko headed home a precise cross from Mohamed Hany to restore parity and ignite the Egyptian supporters.
Just nine minutes later, Salah delivered the moment fans had been waiting for.
The Liverpool star surged down the right flank, exchanged passes with Ziko, and calmly slotted the ball into the far corner to complete Egypt's comeback.
Pharaohs move top of Group G
Egypt continued to dominate as New Zealand struggled to regain control of the contest.
Salah nearly added a second goal in the 81st minute after cutting inside from the right, but his deflected effort flew over the crossbar.
From the resulting corner, however, he turned provider.
Substitute Trézéguet met the delivery with a diving header at the near post to seal Egypt's third goal and put the result beyond doubt.
The New Zealand side continued to fight until the closing stages, while Egypt were forced into a late change after defender Hossam Abdelmaguid suffered a suspected concussion following a collision.
Knockout hopes strengthened after landmark win
As the match entered stoppage time, Egyptian supporters inside the stadium sensed the significance of the occasion.
When the referee blew the final whistle, celebrations erupted among players and fans alike as Egypt secured the country's first World Cup victory.
Head coach Hossam Hassan joined the celebrations by carrying an Egyptian flag around the stadium, while players embraced on the pitch after a result that could prove decisive in the battle for qualification.
With one group match remaining against Iran set to take place on June 27, Egypt now controls its own destiny and has taken a major step toward a place in the knockout rounds.
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