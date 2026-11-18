60 Days to Commemorate 60 Years of the Black Panther Party
Events in various parts of the United States are designed to remember and reclaim the legacy of the organization formed by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale patterned on the organization of a similar name which emerged from the Civil Rights Movement in Alabama
By Abayomi Azikiwe
Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Wednesday November 18, 2026
Political Review
During the March Against Fear through the state of Mississippi in June 1966, the slogan Black Power became a rallying cry for a generation of African American youth.
Advanced initially by Willie Ricks, field secretary for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and Stokely Carmichael, who had recently been elected as the chair of the youth organization which was formed in April 1960 at Shaw College in North Carolina.
SNCC had gained a reputation for its fearless interventions in the most violent and repressive areas in the South leading to the formation of numerous campaigns related to breaking down legalized segregation and gaining the right to vote. During the summer of 1964, SNCC was instrumental in the formation of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party (MFDP) which challenged the seating of the all-white delegation from the Democratic Party in the state.
Although the Democratic National Committee credentials committee refused to unseat the segregationists, the efforts of SNCC and the MFDP continued. In neighboring Alabama, SNCC and its project leader Stokely Carmichael working with local activists formed the Lowndes County Freedom Organization (LCFO) in 1965 which utilized the black panther animal as its symbol.
This work spread to other areas of the state resulting in the formation of the Alabama Black Panther Party by early 1966. These efforts were publicized heavily in the mainstream and alternative press during 1965-66. There were several Black Panther organizations formed in various urban areas outside the South including New York City, Cleveland, Detroit and the Bay Area of California.
In October 1966, Bobby Seale and Huey P. Newton formed the Black Panther Party for Self Defense and advanced a ten-point program calling for land, housing, an end to the draft and the need for an international supervised plebiscite on the future of the African American people. The BPP organization formed by Newton and Seale became the most well-known and sustainable.
The founding of the BPP took place amid the mass Civil Rights Movement along with the rise of urban rebellions striking over 150 urban areas. Also, the United States war against the Vietnamese people had created tremendous opposition prompting demonstrations demanding an end to the draft and the withdrawal of Pentagon troops.
Six Decades Marked by 60 Days of Commemoration
Some sixty years later there was a conference held in Oakland to commemorate the organization’s founding. Bobby Seale, who turned 90-years-old, was given a birthday party during the conference. Dr. Huey P. Newton was killed in August 1989 during an apparent street confrontation in Oakland.
In the promotional website for the 60th anniversary commemorations (Oct. 15-17), it notes that:
“This gathering is designed as a space for political education, cultural exchange, and collective strategy, rooted in the enduring legacy of the Black Panther Party. We offer multiple ways to participate in the 60th Anniversary, whether attending the full weekend, joining the gala, or supporting the next generation of participants. The Black Panther Party changed what people believed was possible. Founded in Oakland in 1966, the Party confronted police violence and state repression, but its legacy reaches far beyond resistance alone. The Panthers built survival programs that fed children before school, opened community health clinics, organized around sickle cell anemia, created schools that reimagined education, supported prisoners and their families, and advanced self-defense as both a political principle and a practical response to terror. They insisted that Black people had the right not only to survive, but to live with dignity, political clarity, and collective power. “ (https://www.bpp60.org/about)
Many of the demands made by the BPP are still relevant today. The crisis in police brutality and misconduct which sparked urban rebellions and mass demonstrations during the 1960s are having the same impact in the 21st century.
The gains made during the post-World War II period such as the breakdown in legalized segregation, educational reforms, the building of low-income housing and the provisions for adequate food supplies are being systematically reversed by the federal government and the capitalist ruling class. The current administration of US President Donald Trump has cut millions of people from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) along with Medicare and housing benefits.
The struggle of the African American people from the late 1940s through the 1970s was not taking place within a political vacuum. Other oppressed peoples of color were waging similar struggles throughout Africa, Asia and Latin America. The Panthers recognized the liberation movement in Vietnam and pledged assistance to the National Liberation Front in the South and the socialist state in the North.
During the summer of 1969, the Democratic People’s Republic of Algeria hosted the BPP in setting up an International Section during the First Pan-African Cultural Festival held in Algiers. The Panthers built relations with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the People’s Republic of China, Republic of Cuba, Republic of Mozambique, among others.
An entry in the same program which explained the 60th anniversary celebrations, emphasized that:
“The Party also understood that the Black struggle in the United States was connected to liberation movements around the world. Its politics were international. Its vision was global. From anti-colonial struggles in Africa to revolutionary movements in Asia, Latin America, and beyond, the Panthers located Black freedom within a larger fight against imperialism, capitalism, and racial domination. That global analysis remains part of the Party’s enduring legacy, as does its insistence that political education, community care, and organized resistance must move together. The Black Panther Party 60th Anniversary is rooted in that full legacy. This is not simply a look back at a historic organization, but an opportunity to engage the breadth of what the Party built, defended, and imagined. The 60th calls together veterans, scholars, organizers, artists, educators, and community members to reflect on the Party’s impact and to consider what its lessons demand of us now.”
Of course, the federal government engaged in high levels of repression against all aspects of the African American movements for Civil Rights, Black Power and International Solidarity. The Counter-intelligence Program Black Nationalist was utilized by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other intelligence departments within the military and the secret service to monitor and disrupt the activities of the BPP and other organizations.
There can be no objective analysis of the gains and setbacks of the Black Liberation Movement absent of the federal government’s efforts to destroy these organizations. Dozens of BPP members were framed by the criminal justice system and consequently spent decades in prison.
Dozens were targeted for assassination such as Bobby Hutton, Fred Hampton, Mark Clark, Alprentice Bunchy Carter, John Huggins, and many others. Cadres such as Kathleen Cleaver, Eldridge Cleaver, Assata Shakur, Donald Cox, George Jackson and Sundiata Acoli spent years in exile and incarceration.
Detroit Art Exhibit
In the field of revolutionary art, the College for Creative Studies sponsored an exhibit featuring the work of two BPP veterans. This higher educational institution is located in the New Center area in Detroit.
On Friday Oct. 23, 2026, a display of the artwork of two former members of the Black Panther Party and another contemporary painter opened at the College of Creative Studies. The display was scheduled to continue through Dec. 12 under the title: 'I AM WE: The Re-Evolutionary Art of Wayne Curtis, Emory Douglas and Yusuf Lateef.'
Emory Douglas was the former Minister of Culture of the Black Panther Party (BPP) based in Oakland, California. Wayne Curtis is also a former member of the BPP who has been producing political art for decades.
Yusuf Lateef of Toledo, OH has been an artist for years producing in a more abstract expressionist style. The art of the BPP during its early phase could be easily categorized as socialist realist.
However, Curtis and Lateef are not accepting these labels as descriptions of their work. Lateef said that he operates within squares and confines which provides him with more artistic freedom.
Curtis said that his work is moving more towards abstract expressionism. Douglas addressed a forum the previous day, Oct. 22, via zoom.
His work has gained international acclaim even though the legacy of the BPP has been repeatedly attacked by the United States ruling class. October represents the 60th anniversary of the founding of the BPP for Self Defense in the Bay area of California. Consequently, the display at the CCS represents a profound acknowledgement of the contributions of the Black Liberation struggle in regard to social history and artistic work which grew out of the period.
There are significant lessons to be learned from the history of the BPP. There are many books, research articles and documentary films available.
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