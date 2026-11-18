Grand Egyptian Museum to Launch 'Eternal Sun,' an Immersive Light Experience
Nevine El-Aref
Saturday 31 Oct 2026
To mark its first anniversary, the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) will launch “Eternal Sun,” an immersive light experience, on Sunday, 1 November.
The experience will be the first in a series of cultural, artistic, and community events scheduled to take place at the museum through the end of the year.
Staged in the museum’s Grand Hall after regular visiting hours, the 35-minute experience combines advanced lighting technology, live music, and storytelling to offer visitors a distinctive sensory journey through aspects of ancient Egyptian civilization.
“The event reflects efforts to maximize the potential of the GEM’s cultural and historical assets and present them through innovative forms of tourism activities,” said Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities.
These initiatives, he pointed out, contribute to enriching Egypt’s tourism experience and strengthening its position as a leading international destination for cultural tourism.
Inspired by the distinctive architectural design of the Atrium, the experience takes visitors on an audiovisual journey spanning 5,000 years of Egyptian history.
Ahmed Ghoneim, Chief Executive Officer of the GEM Authority, explained that “Eternal Sun” is part of the museum’s efforts to present archaeological, cultural, and historical content through innovative approaches.
The production uses architectural projection mapping across the hall’s walls, dynamic lighting, live music, and narration in both Arabic and English.
Its creative concept draws on recurring natural cycles, including sunrise and sunset, the annual flooding of the Nile, and harvest seasons, reflecting the ancient Egyptians’ close relationship with nature and their understanding of renewal and continuity.
Merit El-Sayed, Chief Executive Officer of Legacy Development and Management, a Hassan Allam Holding company and the operator of services at the Grand Egyptian Museum, said the launch forms part of ongoing efforts to develop the museum’s public programs and activities.
She added that these initiatives aim to encourage repeat visits and make greater use of the museum’s facilities and spaces to host cultural and artistic events beyond regular visiting hours.
Amr Abdel Nasser, Creative Director of “Eternal Sun” and Head of the Temporary Exhibitions Department at Legacy, explained that the creative concept places the architecture of the Grand Hall at the heart of the narrative.
The experience explores how ancient Egyptians understood the universe, life, and death, and how their beliefs and mythology shaped their art and architecture. It also traces the evolution of Egyptian culture across successive eras and its continued presence in contemporary life.
“Eternal Sun” is scheduled to run twice daily throughout the week, except on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets will be available through the museum’s official ticketing website.
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