Pulse of Africa Journalist Wins 2026 IGAD Media Award
Addis Ababa, November 20, 2026 (ENA)— Ethiopian journalist Megdelawit Nega Worku of Pulse of Africa has won the 2026 Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Media Award under the Climate and Conflict-Induced Displacement Reporting category.
The award, presented during the fourth edition of the IGAD Media Awards in Kampala, Uganda, recognizes her contribution to reporting on the challenges facing women, youth and girls affected by migration and displacement.
At just 22, Megdelawit has already built journalism experience covering African and international affairs, demonstrating a strong commitment to bringing critical issues affecting the continent into the public conversation.
Born and raised in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, she initially pursued Computer Science before turning to Political Science, driven by her growing interest in governance, leadership and Africa's political future.
With a keen interest in African history and public affairs, she sees journalism as a powerful platform for highlighting underreported issues, amplifying voices and contributing to conversations shaping the continent's future.
Her recognition at the regional awards highlights the contribution of emerging African journalists to reporting on some of the region's most pressing humanitarian and development challenges.
The achievement also marks a significant recognition for Pulse of Africa, an Ethiopian-founded pan-African media platform committed to bringing African stories and perspectives to wider audiences.
No comments:
Post a Comment