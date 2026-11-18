Egyptian Archaeological Mission Discovers Cemetery from the Late Period to Early Roman Era in Menoufiya
Nevine El-Aref
Wednesday 18 Nov 2026
At the Tell Atrib Abu Bello archaeological site in Menoufiya Governorate, an Egyptian archaeological mission has stumbled upon an extensive cemetery with numerous tombs and burials dating from the Late Period, the Ptolemaic Period and the beginning of the Roman Period.
The cemetery contains hundreds of stone, pottery, and wooden coffins, as well as several mudbrick vaulted tombs.
The discovery is significant for the diversity of burial practices, coffin types, and archaeological objects found at the site, which reflects its historical and archaeological importance.
“The discovery is the first of its kind at the site in terms of the large number of burials and coffins found in an open burial courtyard,” said Hesham El-Leithy, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA).
He added that the cemetery also contains distinctive architectural elements that continue beneath the sand and accumulated debris in different directions, suggesting that further excavation may reveal additional structures and archaeological evidence.
Preliminary studies of the objects and funerary equipment associated with the burials indicate that the cemetery was most likely used for members of the middle class of society.
Mohamed Abdel Badie, Head of the Egyptian Antiquities Sector at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said preliminary studies of the stone and pottery coffins and human burials suggest that the cemetery dates primarily to the early Ptolemaic Period, particularly the third and second centuries BC, with some burials dating back to the end of the Late Period.
The burials also reflect the continuation of several funerary traditions associated with ancient Egyptian beliefs and with the worship of a number of Egyptian deities, including Renenutet, Osiris, Isis and Hathor. The worship of these deities was associated, at different periods, with the areas of Al-Tarrana and Kom Abu Bello.
Abdel Badie noted that the discovery is also significant because of the cemetery’s location within the archaeological area of the ancient city of Teranothis, which stood at the eastern entrance to Wadi El-Natrun. The area was historically known for the extraction of natron, a mineral used in the mummification process.
Previous archaeological work has demonstrated that the site dates back to the early periods of ancient Egyptian history and includes the remains of the ancient city, as well as a temple dedicated to the goddess Hathor under her epithet “Lady of Turquoise.”
He explained that the dating of the newly discovered cemetery was based on several archaeological indicators, including stratigraphic sequence, pottery, the typology of the stone and pottery coffins, burial practices and associated objects, as well as the architectural elements used in the construction of the tombs. Together, these elements provide a clearer picture of the nature of the cemetery and its development across different historical periods.
Mostafa Rizk, Director General of the Menoufiya Antiquities Area, said that excavations revealed a surface layer containing hundreds of stone coffins. Some were found without lids, while others were completely damaged as a result of earlier looting and destruction at the site, as well as quarrying activities that took place in the area.
The excavations also uncovered a large number of remains of pottery coffins of different types. Some feature human facial characteristics with a caricature-like appearance, while others take a more conventional anthropoid form.
Following the cleaning of the coffins and their contents, the mission found human remains in very poor condition. However, their examination revealed traces of embalming materials and resins, as well as remnants of cartonnage and plaster layers painted in yellow, red, blue and gold.
The findings indicate that the burials had been treated in accordance with ancient Egyptian beliefs and funerary practices.
The excavation also yielded several gold tongues, an earring, a gold necklace pendant, a number of gold sheets and scarabs, as well as a large collection of faience Ushabti figurines of various shapes and sizes. Some of the Ushabti bear hieroglyphic inscriptions.
Other finds include offering tables, small limestone statue heads, and fragments of terracotta figurines depicting Isis-Aphrodite. The mission also discovered part of a fired-clay vessel lid modeled as Isis-Aphrodite seated on a lotus flower and nursing the infant Harpocrates.
The archaeological finds also include small sphinx figurines, fragments of stone statues depicting the falcon god Horus, and remains of clay elements covered with a layer of plaster. Some of these elements depict the façade of a royal palace and two pylons topped by two recumbent lions facing one another, each with a falcon head wearing the Double Crown and placing its right hand on a Djed pillar.
The mission further uncovered a number of scarabs made of schist, a blue lapis lazuli scarab, Wedjat eyes, and several small amulets. Two falcon burials were also discovered among the coffins, in addition to three terracotta figurines representing Isis-Aphrodite.
Excavation, research, and scientific documentation of the objects and architectural elements discovered at the site will continue in order to reveal further details about the history of the cemetery and the archaeological area associated with the ancient city of Teranothis.
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