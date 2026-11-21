As Measles Outbreaks Continue, Do Adults Need to Get a Vaccine Booster? Here’s What Health Experts Say
By Nick Stoico Globe Staff
November 21, 2026, 6:00 a.m.
The United States lost its measles elimination status this week after more than two decades as outbreaks of the highly infectious disease continue to spread, leaving many adults to wonder if they need another measles shot.
For most adults who have already been vaccinated, the answer is no, health experts say. But there are some exceptions, and medical experts agreed that anyone with questions or concerns about their vaccination status should talk to their doctor.
As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 5,838 confirmed measles cases and six deaths this year. The agency reported 43 new outbreaks this year, with 96 percent of confirmed cases linked to outbreaks. By comparison, the nation recorded 2,289 cases and three deaths in all of 2025.
On Tuesday, Governor Maura Healey’s office said just two cases of measles in Massachusetts residents have been reported this year.
“Massachusetts continues to have among the highest vaccination rates in the country, keeping the risk of measles low for most residents,” Healey’s office said in a statement.
Who needs a measles vaccine?
Children should receive two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, with the first administered between 12 and 15 months of age and the second between ages 4 and 6, according to Boston Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu.
“Two doses should be sufficient for lifelong immunity for most individuals,” Ojikutu said Thursday.
But for most adults, one documented dose is considered enough, said Dr. Paul Sax, a senior physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Mass General Brigham.
People who work in health care, travel internationally, or otherwise face a higher risk of exposure during an outbreak may need a second dose, Sax said.
Adults born before 1957 are generally presumed immune, Sax said, because measles was so widespread before the first vaccine was made available in 1963.
People vaccinated between 1963 and 1967 may also need another shot if they received an older and less effective version of the vaccine. People who are unsure about which vaccine they received should talk to their doctor.
Do adults need a booster?
Most adults who have received two doses of the MMR vaccine do not need a booster.
“In most cases, the answer is no,” said Dr. Helen Boucher, dean of Tufts University School of Medicine and chief academic officer at Tufts Medicine. “But it’s very important for people to discuss with their doctor or other healthcare professional their particular situation because there are exceptions and times when additional vaccine doses are required.”
The vaccine is highly effective. One dose is about 93 percent effective at preventing measles, while two doses are about 97 percent effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sax said the vaccine provides protection that can last a lifetime.
“It’s really a marvelous vaccine,” he said.
What if you don’t know if you’re vaccinated?
Those who can’t find their vaccination records should speak with their doctor, Ojikutu said.
An additional MMR dose is generally safe even if someone has already been vaccinated, she said. A blood test can also check for antibodies but testing is not usually necessary.
“You can get another dose of MMR vaccine that is safe, even if you’re already vaccinated or you are immune and you just can’t find your documentation,” Ojikutu said.
Doctors said getting a booster just to be safe won’t harm you unless you’re in a group that is not supposed to get the vaccine at all, such as pregnant women.
Boston residents can visit community health centers for vaccinations, including those without health insurance or a primary care doctor, she said.
“Our strongest defense against measles is vaccination,” she said.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
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