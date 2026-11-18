Sonatrach Offers Somalia Oil Expertise After Mogadishu Port Visit
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Nov 2026 19:11
The Algerian company offered to share what it knows about finding, producing, and refining oil, and to help train Somali engineers.
A delegation from Algeria’s state energy company Sonatrach toured Somalia’s national oil storage facility at the Port of Mogadishu and discussed wider energy cooperation with Somali officials and business representatives, Somalia Now reported.
The Algerian side pledged to share technical know-how in oil exploration, production, and refining, and to help train Somali petroleum engineers and upgrade the skills of the country’s workers, the website said.
The offer is limited for now to expertise and training. No agreement has been announced for Sonatrach to explore for oil in Somalia or invest in the sector directly.
Expertise, training on offer
Algiers framed the visit as a way to help Somalia build a skilled national workforce and strengthen local capacity in its hydrocarbons industry, drawing on Algeria’s long experience in oil and gas, according to Somalia Now.
Training was already part of the relationship. Algeria offered Somali students 500 scholarships, including in petroleum engineering, when the presidents of the two nations met in Algiers last year.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed several agreements in Algiers in November 2025, covering areas including oil and gas exploration, livestock exports, and education.
Discussions on energy followed. In January, Algeria’s Hydrocarbons Minister Mohamed Arkab stressed Algeria’s readiness to support Somalia’s hydrocarbons sector through the expertise of Sonatrach and the Algerian Petroleum Institute, Algeria Press Service reported.
In May, Arkab received Somalia’s Interior Minister Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh at the ministry’s headquarters. The talks covered exploration, production, refining, and training, with Somalia expressing interest in Sonatrach’s experience and in the legal and regulatory frameworks governing the sector.
Turkey leads on the ground
Somalia has no commercial oil output yet, and Turkey is the partner doing the drilling. Turkey’s state-owned TPAO began work on Curad-1, Somalia’s first offshore well, in April, about 372 kilometers northeast of Mogadishu.
The Somali Petroleum Authority chairman said in late October that drilling had entered the geological layers where signs of possible oil begin to appear. No results have been published.
Under the Turkey-Somalia agreement, TPAO may recover up to 90 percent of production after royalties, which are capped at 5 percent, OilPrice reported.
Sonatrach’s wider reach
Sonatrach is the largest oil and gas company in Algeria and in Africa. Algeria supplied the EU with 39 to 40 billion cubic meters of gas in 2025, roughly 13 to 14 percent of the bloc’s imports.
The company has been courting energy partners across the region. Arkab discussed renewed energy cooperation with Syria’s foreign minister in June, with an emphasis on Sonatrach’s expertise, and Sonatrach and Mauritania signed a confidentiality agreement in July 2025 to advance a joint venture for petroleum products distribution.
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