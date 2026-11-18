Hungarian Archaeological Missions in Egypt Highlight Nearly 120 Years of Cooperation
Ahram Online
Monday 9 Nov 2026
Nearly 120 years of Hungarian archaeological work in Egypt, from early excavations in Middle Egypt to contemporary conservation projects in Luxor, were the focus of a symposium held at the Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Centre in Cairo on Sunday, 8 November.
Organised in cooperation with Al-Hewar Center for Political and Media Studies, the symposium, titled “The Role of Hungarian Archaeological Missions in Egypt,” brought together diplomats, archaeologists, academics, and heritage specialists to examine the longstanding scientific and cultural cooperation between Egypt and Hungary.
The event was attended by Hungarian Ambassador to Egypt Rita Henteršár and moderated by journalist Ahmed Mahmoud, who highlighted the historical significance of Hungarian contributions to Egyptology and the preservation of Egypt’s archaeological heritage.
The discussions traced the history of Hungarian archaeological missions in Egypt to 1907, when philologist Philip Back conducted early excavations at El-Hiba in Middle Egypt and Jabal Abu Sir, laying the foundations for more than a century of Hungarian archaeological research in the country.
Participants also recalled the contribution of Hungarian scholars to UNESCO’s international campaign to save the monuments of Nubia during the 1960s, one of the most ambitious heritage preservation operations of the twentieth century.
The symposium paid tribute to the contributions of prominent Hungarian Egyptologists, including László Kákosy and Gábor Schreiber, whose archaeological research helped advance the study of ancient Egyptian history, religion, and funerary practices.
The keynote address was delivered by Professor Zsolt Vasáros, an architect and Egyptologist who heads the Department of Exploratory Architecture at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME) and has served as field director of the South Khokha Project on Luxor’s West Bank since 2021.
Vasáros presented an overview of Hungarian archaeological activities in Egypt, focusing on ongoing fieldwork at South Khokha and research and conservation initiatives in the Gourna area.
He outlined plans for further cooperation with Egyptian antiquities authorities on projects involving Gourna, New Gourna, and the architectural legacy of renowned Egyptian architect Hassan Fathy, whose pioneering work in sustainable architecture remains an important reference in the study of traditional building methods and heritage conservation.
A central theme of his presentation was the relationship between archaeological investigation and architectural documentation, particularly in understanding the development, adaptation, and reuse of ancient funerary structures.
At South Khokha, the Hungarian mission has been examining rock-cut tomb architecture dating particularly to the Ramesside and Late Periods, with research extending beyond the original construction of the tombs to the different ways these spaces were occupied and repurposed over successive historical periods.
Vasáros emphasised that understanding these successive layers of use is essential to reconstructing the architectural and social history of the Theban necropolis.
He also highlighted the importance of structural conservation, including the consolidation and reinforcement of vulnerable architectural elements, to protect archaeological remains while ensuring that sites remain accessible for future research.
The mission’s approach combines archaeological investigation, architectural analysis, detailed documentation, and practical conservation measures, reflecting the increasingly interdisciplinary nature of contemporary heritage preservation.
The symposium drew a broad range of Egyptian participants, including Major General Hamdy Labeeb, President of El-Hewar Foundation; Major General Dr. Adel Mostafa, former First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence and Military Production and Professor of Business Administration; Rear Admiral Mahmoud Metwally, Secretary-General of the Egyptian Maritime Salon; Dr. Dalia Amin, Professor of Tourist Guidance; and Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Latif, Dean of the Faculty of Tourism and Hotels at Mansoura University and former Assistant Minister of Antiquities.
The discussions concluded by reaffirming the importance of Egyptian-Hungarian scientific cooperation in archaeology, architectural restoration, and heritage management.
Participants emphasised that the enduring presence of Hungarian archaeological missions in Egypt reflects a partnership extending beyond excavation to include academic research, professional expertise, architectural conservation, and the protection of cultural heritage for future generations.
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