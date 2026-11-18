Neves Heads for Second Term as Fewer Than One in Three Vote in Cabo Verde
Ahram Online
Wednesday 18 Nov 2026
Only 31.7 percent of registered voters cast ballots in Cabo Verde’s presidential election on Sunday, as incumbent José Maria Neves secured 64 percent of valid votes in a near-complete provisional count, putting him on course for a second five-year term.
Cabo Verde’s President José Maria Neves celebrates in Praia on 15 November 2026 after provisional presidential election results showed him ahead. Photo: AP.
International observers described the vote as peaceful, orderly and transparent on Tuesday and urged steps to increase participation, the National Elections Commission said. Electoral authorities began verifying and consolidating the results the same day, with the provisional tally covering 1,292 of 1,296 polling stations.
Turnout was lower abroad. About 34.6 percent of registered voters in Cabo Verde cast ballots, compared with 18.7 percent in the diaspora, where four polling stations were still outstanding. Neves pointed to emigration, internal migration and outdated voter rolls as possible reasons for the low overall turnout and promised a study.
Rosa conceded after winning Maio. Former justice minister Joana Rosa, the first woman to run for president in Cabo Verde, took 31.4 percent of valid votes and carried Maio, the only island where Neves trailed. Neves cleared the majority required to avoid a runoff.
Jobs and living costs dominated the campaign. High unemployment and the cost of living were central issues in the race. The prime minister directs government policy and holds most executive power, while the directly elected president can veto legislation.
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