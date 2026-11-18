Somalia Demands End to UAE Interference Amid Diplomatic Tensions
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Nov 2026 18:58
Mogadishu warns of legal action against Abu Dhabi over military arrangements, parallel security structures, and agreements with regional administrations.
The Somali government has demanded that the United Arab Emirates halt "interference in its internal affairs" and ensure that bilateral relations are conducted exclusively through federal government institutions. Mogadishu also warned that it could take legal measures to protect the country's sovereignty, as diplomatic tensions between the two sides continue to escalate.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Somali Foreign Ministry expressed concern over continued Emirati interference, stressing that any security arrangements or foreign relations conducted outside the federal government constitute a "violation" of the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national cohesion.
The ministry affirmed that the federal government is the sole authority mandated to manage Somalia's foreign relations, urging Abu Dhabi to abide by the United Nations Charter and international law. It also stressed that its objections concern the policies of the UAE government and are not directed against the historical ties between the two peoples.
The statement followed accusations made by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday, who revealed that the UAE is establishing military bases on its territory, forming armed forces outside the national command structure, and concluding agreements concerning strategic ports without the federal government's approval.
Somali defense minister calls for action against UAE-linked groups
In a parallel escalation, Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed called for opposition politicians whom he accused of working on behalf of the UAE to be held accountable and brought before the courts, without identifying those concerned.
Fiqi also called for the closure and revocation of licenses for radio stations he said Abu Dhabi had established in Mogadishu. He further demanded measures against armed groups he accused the UAE of arming, proposing that they be designated as "terrorist groups."
Meanwhile, UAE presidential advisor Anwar Gargash criticized the Somali president's remarks, arguing that relations between the UAE and the Somali people run deeper than political disputes and personal calculations. He also pointed to the support his country had provided to Somalia over the years.
Gargash questioned the legitimacy of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud remaining in office, arguing that his term had expired. He also accused the Somali president of shifting positions and prioritizing personal interests, according to the Somalia Now website.
Mogadishu rejects agreements bypassing federal institutions
Responding to Gargash, Somali State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar, known as Ali Balcad, stressed that Somalia's interests cannot be served through dealings with regional administrations operating outside the authority of the federal government. He argued that such practices deepen internal divisions.
In a post on X, Omar said agreements concerning the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, alongside security arrangements and political support extended outside central institutions, contribute to the creation of parallel authorities and undermine national unity.
The developments come amid growing tensions between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi over the UAE's relations with regional administrations and its security and military agreements. The Somali government continues to insist that all foreign dealings be conducted through the country's federal institutions.
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