Somalia Expels UAE Ambassador for Interference in Internal Affairs
By Al Mayadeen English
19 Nov 2026 19:20
Somalia orders the UAE ambassador to leave within 72 hours and recalls its envoy from Abu Dhabi, accusing the Emirates of violating its sovereignty.
Somalia has given the United Arab Emirates' ambassador in Mogadishu 72 hours to leave the country and recalled its own ambassador from Abu Dhabi for consultations, accusing the UAE of violating its sovereignty and interfering in its internal affairs in what it dubbed an "open invasion."
The decisions mark a new escalation in the diplomatic crisis between the two countries and were announced following a Cabinet meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.
The Somali government accused Abu Dhabi of committing "blatant aggression" against the country, slamming its actions as a violation of international law.
Somalia orders UAE ambassador to leave within 72 hours
Somali Information Minister Abdi Fatah Qasim Mahmoud said the Cabinet had instructed the Foreign Ministry to notify the UAE ambassador that he must leave within the specified 72-hour period. It also ordered the recall of Somalia's ambassador from Abu Dhabi as part of measures responding to an infringement on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"We urge all Somalis to defend their country and unite against the blatant invasion being carried out by the United Arab Emirates against Somali sovereignty, security, land, and unity," Mahmoud said.
The Cabinet affirmed its determination to take the necessary measures to defend the country using all available means and resources. It also tasked the Foreign Ministry with presenting the international community with a report on hostile UAE activities targeting Somalia.
The government further warned individuals and entities cooperating with the UAE that they could face unspecified measures, while calling on citizens and community leaders to stand together amid the unfolding developments. The UAE Foreign Ministry had not issued an immediate response.
Somali defense minister tells UAE envoy to leave
In parallel, Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi sharply criticized the UAE ambassador, demanding that he leave the country over accusations that Abu Dhabi was interfering in Somalia's internal affairs and undermining its sovereignty.
In a post on X, Fiqi addressed the UAE envoy directly, saying: "Pack your bags and leave. Somalia is bigger than your ambitions, and the dignity of its people is greater than your influence and money."
He also reaffirmed Somalia's rejection of any foreign interference that threatens its independence.
Kismayo port project adds to Somalia-UAE tensions
The diplomatic dispute over ports and agreements with regional administrations has also drawn attention to the UAE-backed development of Kismayo port.
Ahmed Mohamed Islam, widely known as Ahmed Madobe and head of the Jubaland administration, inaugurated the first phase of the port's development project, which is being implemented by the regional administration in cooperation with UAE-based AD Ports Group.
The inauguration included new buildings and facilities intended to modernize the port's infrastructure, improve services and equipment, and expand its operational capacity. No details were announced regarding the project's cost or the scale of the associated investments.
The inauguration comes as Somalia's federal government objects to agreements the UAE has concluded directly with regional administrations, including arrangements involving the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo. Mogadishu considers such agreements to exceed the authority of the country's central institutions.
In January, Mogadishu announced the cancellation of agreements with the UAE covering security, defense, and economic cooperation. Tensions intensified further in recent days after Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused Abu Dhabi of establishing military bases and formations outside the authority of the federal government.
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