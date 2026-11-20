IGAD Media Awards 2026 Underway, Spotlighting Journalism on Migration
Addis Ababa, November 20, 2026 (ENA)— The 2026 IGAD Media Awards are underway in Kampala, bringing together journalists, media professionals and regional leaders to recognize outstanding storytelling and promote responsible reporting on migration, and human mobility across the Greater Horn of Africa.
The awards celebrate journalists whose work is helping reshape public understanding of human mobility in one of Africa's most geopolitically significant and migration-affected regions.
The ceremony has brought together distinguished dignitaries, including IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, senior government officials, media professionals and award nominees from across the region.
Beyond recognizing journalistic excellence, this year's awards carry a broader message: the media's power and responsibility to transform how Africa understands and tells the story of migration.
IGAD has called for a fundamental shift in media narratives on migration and forced displacement, urging journalists to move beyond crisis-driven reporting and portray human mobility as a driver of regional integration, resilience and shared prosperity.
The call reflects the deep historical and socioeconomic roots of human mobility across the Greater Horn of Africa, where cross-border movements have long been part of community life, trade, livelihoods and cultural exchange.
For generations, people across the region have moved across borders in pursuit of trade, employment, education, water, pasture, family reunification and better economic opportunities.
However, migration dynamics have become increasingly complex, shaped by conflict, insecurity, economic pressures, climate change, recurring droughts, floods and environmental degradation.
The scale of forced displacement further underscores the urgency of a coordinated regional response.
The Greater Horn of Africa currently hosts approximately 5.6 million refugees and asylum seekers and nearly 16 million internally displaced people.
IGAD maintains that addressing these challenges requires looking beyond humanitarian assistance and security concerns to recognize human mobility as a strategic opportunity to strengthen human capital, regional integration, resilience and shared economic prosperity.
To advance this agenda, the regional bloc has developed several policy frameworks and declarations, including the 2020 IGAD Regional Migration Policy Framework, the 2017 Nairobi Declaration on Refugees and its Action Plan, the 2019 Kampala Declaration on Jobs, Livelihoods and Self-Reliance, and the 2021 Djibouti Declaration on Labour, Employment and Labour Mobility.
The IGAD Free Movement of Persons Agreement, which has advanced towards treaty status, represents another significant step towards facilitating the movement of people, goods, services, skills and investment across regional borders.
Against this backdrop, the IGAD Media Awards are emerging as an important platform for encouraging more balanced, evidence-based and human-centred reporting on migration and displacement.
The initiative recognizes that media narratives do more than inform public opinion. They can influence policy priorities, shape development discourse, challenge stereotypes and hold institutions accountable.
By honouring journalists who demonstrate accuracy, ethical standards and responsible storytelling, the awards seek to place the dignity, rights and lived experiences of migrants, refugees and displaced communities at the centre of regional media coverage.
Ultimately, the initiative underscores a broader imperative: to move beyond portraying migration merely as a crisis and tell a more complete story of human mobility — one that reflects its challenges, opportunities and contribution to Africa's shared future.
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