Somalia Accuses UAE of Backing Somaliland and Building Military Bases
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Nov 2026 11:23
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accuses the UAE of undermining federal authority, supporting regional divisions, and interfering in the country's sovereignty.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of undermining Somalia’s sovereignty through military deployments, support for regional administrations, and involvement in the Somaliland dispute, further escalating tensions between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi.
In a televised address on Tuesday evening, Mohamud alleged that Emirati policies had weakened Somalia’s central government and deepened political divisions. He described the UAE’s actions as a proxy war against the country.
According to the Somali National News Agency (SONNA), Mohamud accused Abu Dhabi of helping establish military bases and armed formations outside the authority of the national security command. He argued that forces operating beyond the official military structure threaten the unity of Somalia’s security institutions.
The president also alleged that the UAE provides financial and political support to certain regional administrations, fueling disputes with the federal government.
Somalia's Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi also stated on October 13 that the UAE was interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs, fueling political divisions, and supporting opposition figures challenging the federal government.
UAE agreements over Somali ports under scrutiny
Mohamud criticized Emirati agreements with local administrations concerning the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, arguing that such arrangements were made without authorization from the central government.
He maintained that strategic ports and facilities belong to the Somali people and that agreements concerning them must comply with the constitution and federal authority.
The Somali president further accused the UAE of playing a major role in what he called Israel’s alleged recognition of Somaliland. He also criticized Abu Dhabi for not joining Arab statements opposing what he described as efforts to undermine Somalia’s territorial unity.
In another allegation, Mohamud said the UAE used Berbera port in January to transport a fugitive armed group leader from Yemen without approval from Somalia’s federal government.
Mogadishu cancels agreements with Abu Dhabi
The president recalled that Somalia’s Council of Ministers decided on January 12, 2026, to cancel all agreements with the UAE, including those covering security, defense, and economic cooperation, following unsuccessful diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute.
He added that Mogadishu had closed Somali airspace to Emirati military and cargo aircraft, describing the measures as necessary to defend national sovereignty rather than actions against the Emirati people.
Mohamud said Somalia would not accept foreign interference and called on political forces and regional administrations to resolve internal disputes through dialogue.
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