Iran Army Chief Warns Any Enemy Miscalculation Will Be Met with Crushing Response
Nov 18, 2026 · 10:12 GMT
Iranian Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami
Iranian Army commander Major General Amir Hatami warns that any miscalculation by the enemy will be met with a crushing response, stressing that Iran will retaliate more forcefully and severely against any renewed act of aggression.
General Hatami made the warnings on Wednesday amid heightened regional tensions and the arrival of another US aircraft carrier in West Asia, warning that Tehran is closely monitoring developments and has not let up on its military preparedness.
“We are monitoring the enemy's movements with vigilance and precision, and we are not wasting a single moment in preparing ourselves,” he stressed.
His comments came two days after US Central Command announced that the USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group arrived in the West Asia region. The USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington also arrived in the region back in April and August, respectively.
General Hatami said all branches of the Iranian Army are continuously improving their readiness while keeping a close watch on potential threats.
“All branches of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, including the Ground Force, Navy, Air Defense Force and Air Force, are carefully monitoring the enemy and constantly upgrading their readiness,” he said.
Iran’s Army chief also said since the enemy’s failed attack on Iran, the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces has strengthened their capabilities in accordance with directives issued by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.
“Given the orders issued by the Commander-in-Chief to the senior commanders of the Armed Forces, the necessary levels of readiness have now been achieved. If the enemy takes action again, there is no doubt that we will respond more forcefully and severely, without geographical limitations, against it and its supporters," General Hatami stressed.
He also expressed hope that Iran’s adversaries will avoid miscalculating Tehran’s response, however, he warned of the consequences if they carry out any renewed act of aggression against the country.
“We hope the enemy does not make a miscalculation. But if that happens, it will receive a lesson that will serve as a warning to all,” Iran’s Army chief stressed.
Iran Army chief warns enemy will face heavier losses in case of renewed aggression
General Hatami also praised the Iranian people’s response to previous attacks since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, saying popular resilience has repeatedly thwarted enemy objectives.
“On every occasion since the Islamic Revolution when the Iranian people faced enemy aggression, they have confronted it with strength and steadfastness, managing each time to foil the enemy’s objectives," he emphasized.
Iran’s Army chief also reaffirmed the military’s commitment to defending the country and its people, referring to the Armed Forces’ role in the three Sacred Defenses, namely the eight-year war imposed by Iraq in the 1980s, the 12-day US-Israeli-imposed war in June last year, and the 40-day US-Israeli war that began on February 28.
“The Armed Forces and the Islamic Republic of Iran Army have not merely uttered this commitment in their slogans, they have also put it into practice. As devoted servants of the nation, they have remained committed to defending our dear people in all three Sacred Defenses,” General Hatami further stressed.
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