IGAD Calls for Bold Media Narrative Shift in Regional Migration
Addis Ababa, November 19, 2026 (ENA)— The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has called for a fundamental shift in media narratives on migration and forced displacement in the Greater Horn of Africa, urging journalists to move beyond crisis-driven reporting and highlight human mobility as a driver of regional integration, resilience, and shared prosperity.
The call came during a panel discussion held in Kampala, Uganda, as part of the IGAD Media Awards 2026, under the theme “Knowledge Share Fair: From Stories to Impact.”
Opening the discussion, IGAD Deputy Executive Secretary Mohamed Abdi Ware emphasized that human mobility is deeply rooted in the region's history, culture, livelihoods, and social relations, extending far beyond contemporary political and economic challenges.
For generations, communities across the region have crossed borders in pursuit of trade, employment, education, water, pasture, family reunification, and cultural connections, he pointed out.
Migration patterns have however become increasingly complex these days, driven by conflict, insecurity, economic pressures, climate change, recurring droughts, floods, and environmental degradation.
According to the Deputy Executive Secretary, the scale of forced displacement in particular underscores the urgency of a coordinated regional response.
The Greater Horn of Africa currently hosts approximately 5.6 million refugees and asylum seekers, alongside nearly 16 million internally displaced persons, bringing the total forcibly displaced population to more than 20 million.
He emphasized that addressing these challenges requires looking beyond humanitarian and security concerns to recognize human mobility as a strategic investment in human capital, regional integration, resilience, and shared economic prosperity.
Abdi Ware highlighted IGAD's efforts to establish regional policy frameworks to address migration and displacement, including the 2020 IGAD Regional Migration Policy Framework, the 2017 Nairobi Declaration on Refugees and its Action Plan, the 2019 Kampala Declaration on Jobs, Livelihoods and Self-Reliance, and the 2021 Djibouti Declaration on Labour, Employment and Labour Mobility.
He also pointed to the IGAD Free Movement of Persons Agreement, which has advanced towards treaty status, as an important step toward facilitating the movement of people, goods, services, skills, and investment across regional borders.
Against this backdrop, he said the IGAD Media Awards are intended to challenge journalists to fundamentally rethink how migration and displacement are portrayed, recognizing the media's influential role in shaping public opinion, informing policy priorities, influencing development discourse, and holding institutions accountable.
He urged media professionals to embrace accurate, balanced, evidence-based, and ethical reporting that places the dignity and lived experiences of migrants, refugees, and displaced families at the center of coverage.
Migration, the Deputy Executive Secretary stressed, should not be framed exclusively through the lenses of irregular border crossings, security threats, and humanitarian emergencies. Reporting should also capture its potential to advance economic integration, prosperity, cultural exchange, knowledge sharing, and technological development.
At the same time, he underscored the need for responsible coverage of the serious risks associated with irregular migration, including human trafficking, migrant smuggling, forced labour, exploitation, unsafe migration routes, and violations of migrants' human and civil rights.
Abdi Ware further stated that the challenges and opportunities of human mobility cannot be addressed by governments and regional institutions alone, calling for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach involving member states, migrant and refugee communities, development partners, the private sector, academia, employers, and workers' organizations.
Reaffirming IGAD's commitment to working with member states and development partners, he envisioned a region where everyone can move safely and with dignity, access protection and economic opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to collective prosperity.
The IGAD Media Awards 2026 taking place in Kampala from November 19 to 20 has brought together regional media professionals to promote responsible journalism and impactful storytelling on migration, human mobility, and forced displacement across the Greater Horn of Africa.
No comments:
Post a Comment