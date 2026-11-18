Iran’s Army: Three Violating Tankers Catch Fire After Striking Naval Mines in Strait of Hormuz
The vessels were engulfed in flames on Wednesday following their entry into an unauthorized maritime area, Iran’s Army says.
Nov 18, 2026 · 22:58 GMT
Satellite image showing the Strait of Hormuz
Three violating tankers have caught fire and ground to a halt after striking naval mines in the eastern Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Army says.
The vessels were engulfed in flames on Wednesday following their entry into an unauthorized maritime area in violation of regulations and despite repeated warnings from the Iranian Navy, the Army said in a statement.
The Army said the vessels had been operating in the area since earlier in the day with their navigation systems switched off.
The announcement followed a separate statement by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, which earlier reported that a third oil tanker had exploded on Tuesday after navigating a similarly unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz.
The force described the number of vessels striking naval mines in the area over the preceding two weeks as “unprecedented.”
It also linked the incidents to the risks of relying on assurances from the United States’ military that the Strait of Hormuz remained open. Warning tanker owners against disregarding the dangers of navigating the area on the basis of statements by American officials, the IRGC Navy said previous incidents should serve as a warning.
Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz following the launch of the latest round of unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, citing the use of the waterway to facilitate attacks on Iranian territory.
The Islamic Republic and the United States subsequently agreed in June to a 60-day reopening period under a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding. Iran established the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) to implement the understanding, but American violations prompted it to reinstate the closure.
Iran has recently proposed a Two-Day Plan as a goodwill initiative to address the situation surrounding the strategic waterway.
Under the proposal, reopening the strait would be contingent upon Washington meeting Iran’s conditions, including cessation of aggression on all fronts, lifting of the naval blockade illegally imposed on Iranian ports and vessels, removal of sanctions, and unfreezing of Iranian assets.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has confirmed that the proposal remained available, saying it was still “on the table, meaning that if any practical action is to be taken, the US side must now respond.”
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