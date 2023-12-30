Aggressive Statements of the US Leading to Security Implications — Russian Ambassador
"The American reaction to the strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces demonstrates the effectiveness of the special military operation," Anatoly Antonov said
Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov Alexander Schebak/TASS
WASHINGTON, December 30. /TASS/. Aggressive statements of the US administration for a more violent confrontation in Ukraine are leading to serious consequences, including for global security, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said.
"If in Washington thought for a moment about ordinary Ukrainians, if there was at least a shred of compassion here, then we can clearly see the solution - immediately stop the hybrid war and thereby avoid numerous casualties," the Ambassador said. "The ‘magic pot’ that has been talked about so much in the corridors of local [Ukrainian - TASS] government lately, will not become a panacea, but, on the contrary, will prolong the agony of the Kiev regime," the Russian diplomat stressed.
"Aggressive statements calling for an even more violent military confrontation lead to serious consequences not only for regional, but also for global security. Historical responsibility for these actions will rest entirely with the United States," Antonov noted.
"The American reaction to the strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces demonstrates the effectiveness of the special military operation," the Ambassador said. "And it is noteworthy that the Americans themselves admit that Washington has managed to unite 50 states around itself, waging a hybrid war against Russia and throwing modern Western weapons to the front against the Russian Armed Forces. The task of our opponents has not changed - to defeat the Russian Federation on the battlefield, inflict economic defeat through numerous restrictions, and also and to bring a split into society," he stressed,
"Despite all efforts, the effect is opposite. Over the past year Russia has ‘concentrated,’ become more monolithic, and the effectiveness and combat readiness of the Armed Forces has sharply increased," the diplomat stated. "Any encroachments on Russia's security will receive a decisive response, and our valiant Armed Forces will fulfill their duty to defend the Motherland," Antonov added.
