Sudan’s Former Prime Minister Seeks Urgent Talks to End War
Hamdok speaks to the media on February 8, 2021
December 25, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, head of the Coordination of Civilian Democratic Forces (Taqaddum), called on Monday for an immediate meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Army and the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to discuss halting the ongoing conflict.
In a message posted on social media, Hamdok stated, “On behalf of Taqaddum, I have sent two formal letters to Lt Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Commander of the Armed Forces, and Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, RSF Commander requesting an urgent meeting to explore avenues for ending the war that has claimed countless lives, displaced communities, and ravaged infrastructure, threatening the very survival of Sudan.”
The proposed meeting aims to “examine ways to cease hostilities through a negotiated political settlement in line with Taqaddum’s roadmap, which “seeks to end the war that has caused immense suffering, displacement, looting, and theft, torn the nation apart, and triggered a devastating humanitarian crisis. Prolonging this conflict jeopardizes Sudan’s very existence.” reads a separate statement issued by Taqaddum.
The expansion of the conflict into the Jazira region in central Sudan has exacerbated the plight of Sudanese civilians, who face displacement, plunder, and theft. This has prompted condemnation from several Forces for Freedom and Change to condemn the unjustified attack on Al-Jazirah State.
On December 24, the Sudanese Congress Party and the Unionist Alliance have joined calls condemning attacks and looting of civilians’ houses and demanded to protect them.
On November 29, Taqaddum adopted a roadmap outlining a path to ending the war and establishing democratic civilian rule through a negotiated political settlement, signed by the army, the RSF, and all civilian forces, except the Islamist National Congress Party and affiliated groups.
On October 26, a coalition of political forces and civil society groups appointed former Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok as the chairperson of the Taqaddum committee to oversee preparations for the coalition’s founding conference.
Since his appointment, Hamdok has actively engaged in meetings with regional stakeholders to garner support for ending the war.
