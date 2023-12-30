US State Department Approves Sale of 155 mm Munitions to Israel
According to the document, 155 mm M107 projectiles and ancillaries will be supplied
© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
WASHINGTON, December 30. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved a possible sale of 155 mm projectiles with the estimate cost of $147.5 mln to Israel, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.
According to the document, 155 mm M107 projectiles and ancillaries will be supplied. "The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification to Congress that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of the above defense articles and services in the national security interests of the United States," the Agency stated.
"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self defense capability," the Agency added. Artillery ammunition will be provided from US Army stock.
