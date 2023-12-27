Islamic Resistance in Iraq Hits US Base Near Erbil Airport
By Al Mayadeen English
27 Dec 2023 23:15
The Resistance group says it targeted the base using a drone and confirmed a direct hit.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq published footage documenting the launch of a drone targeting a US military base near Erbil Airport, northern Iraq.
In a statement, the group confirmed that it had targeted the base with a drone, reaffirming its commitment "to strike the enemy's strongholds."
Last Wednesday, the United States announced it attacked three facilities allegedly belonging to the Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and linked Resistance groups.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that the strikes came in response to an operation carried out by the Resistance two days prior, targeting a US military base in Iraqi Kurdistan's Erbil, which resulted in the injury of three American soldiers, including one seriously.
However, the Resistance continued to attack US bases in both Iraq and Syria, claiming responsibility for at least five operations since the aggression on the Kataib Hezbollah sites.
Yesterday, the Resistance faction announced the targeting of al-Shadadi US occupation base south of al-Hasakah in Syria with a rocket barrage, stating that the attack was "in response to the Zionist entity’s massacres against our people in Gaza." Sources had reported earlier to Al Mayadeen that sounds of explosions were heard inside a base.
In the most significant operation carried out so far, the Islamic Resistance said last week that it struck "an important target in the Mediterranean Sea," confirming a direct hit.
Israeli media later reported that the Karish gas field off the Palestinian coast and near the Lebanese maritime borders was targeted, without providing further information.
Since the launch of operations in October, US military bases across Syria and Iraq have come under over 110 attacks.
The Iraqi Resistance has also targeted Israeli targets numerous times, mainly in "Eilat" off the coast of the Red Sea.
