Son of Martyred IRGC Commander: We Shall Forever Pursue This Path
By Al Mayadeen English
26 Dec 2023 19:09
Sadiq Mousavi, son of martyred senior IRGC Commander, Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi, talks to Al Mayadeen about his father who always wished to end his life with martyrdom.
Sadiq Mousavi, son of martyred senior IRGC Commander, Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi, addressed the Israeli occupation, saying, “We may have lost [a lot of] martyrs down this course, but we shall remain present and we shall forever pursue this path.”
Speaking to Al Mayadeen, today, Monday, the martyr's son confirmed that the path trod by the Israeli occupation will lead to its destruction and eventual perishment.
Meanwhile, Mousavi greeted the Resistance, calling on everyone to pursue this path with full force and no matter what.
He described that the relationship between his father and martyr Qassem Soleimani goes beyond the military scope, hinting at close brotherly relations.
He also stressed that Commander Soleimani lives on in the hearts of all people.
He concluded, saying that his father had hoped to end his life with martyrdom, confirming that this path requires sacrifices and blood.
Earlier, the Iranian government spokesperson, Ali Bahadori Jahromi, confirmed that the appropriate response to the criminal terrorist act of assassinating the military advisor, Brigadier General Seyyed Razi Mousavi, will be carried out at the right time and place.
On his part, the Spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Amoui stressed that the assassination of martyr Mousavi carried out in an aggression targeting Damascus will not go unanswered.
"A harsh response is awaiting the Zionist entity," he said.
The Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said the most malicious and unjust humans on earth assassinated martyr Mousavi, stressing that the Zionist entity will pay a heavy price for its crime.
Brigadier General Reza Talaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Defense, declared that Iran will respond to the Israeli crime of assassinating military advisor Seyyed Razi Mousavi at the right place and time.
Talaei told Al Mayadeen, “Our response will be decisive, effective, and smart.”
Senior Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Seyyed Razi Mousavi was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Syria's Damascus on Monday.
Seyyed Mousavi was one of the oldest IRGC commanders in Syria, and he was close to the commander of the IRGC's elite al-Quds Force, martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.
The Iranian commander was martyred after the Israeli occupation launched three missiles at his location in the suburbs of the Syrian capital of Damascus, as reported by Al Mayadeen’s correspondent.
