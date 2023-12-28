IGAD Reschedules Burhan-Hemetti Meeting to January
Abdel-Fatah-al-Burhan (L) with his-deputy-Mohamed-Daglo-Hemetti at a military graduation ceremony on September 22, 2021
December 27, 2023 (PORT SUDAN) – The Sudanese government announced on Wednesday that the GAD had informed them of the postponement of a meeting scheduled for Thursday between the Sudanese Army Commander in Chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemetti.”
Previous media reports suggested a forthcoming meeting between Al-Burhan and Hemetti in Djibouti on December 28, under the sponsorship of the IGAD Chair. However, confirmation of the RSF commander’s participation was still pending.
The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement confirming that a meeting had to be held on Thursday but Djibouti’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informed them that the RSF was unable to reach Djibouti for the scheduled meeting on Thursday.
The statement cited “technical reasons” communicated by IGAD as the cause for the meeting’s cancellation, with a rescheduled date set for next January.
The Sudanese government emphasized that the Chairman of the Sovereign Council was prepared to depart for Djibouti on Wednesday evening. However, due to the postponement, the meeting would not take place.
A diplomatic source disclosed to Sudan Tribune a proposal by IGAD to set a new date for the meeting on the third of January in the capital, Djibouti.
The proposed meeting, in addition to the IGAD chair, would include the participation of three leaders of the East African bloc to facilitate discussions on the main agenda, which is the conclusion of a ceasefire.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment