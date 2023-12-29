Continuous IOF Aggression on West Bank, Resistance Fighters Confront
By Al Mayadeen English
Renewed Israeli incursions are reported in various cities and camps across the West Bank, and resistance fighters are confronting occupation vehicles with explosive devices.
Palestinian media reported that Israeli occupation forces stormed different areas of cities and camps in the West Bank during late hours on Thursday and Friday at dawn. The reports confirm that resistance fighters responded with gunfire and IEDs.
In the Jabal Mukaber area of occupied al-Quds, the occupation forces raided the home of martyr Ahmad A'lian's family, who carried out a stabbing operation at the Israeli military “Mezmoria” checkpoint, located between the cities of occupied al-Quds and Beit Lahm, arresting the martyr's father, mother and sister.
He was martyred by occupation bullets after carrying out the stabbing operation, which injured two Israeli occupation soldiers.
In occupied al-Quds, local Palestinian media circulated reports of armed confrontations between resistance fighters and occupation forces in the town of Rafat, north of the city, on Friday at dawn.
During an Israeli raid into the town of Beit Rima, west of Ramallah, in the central West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed, in a brief statement, that four injuries were sustained from occupation gunfire during the town's storming. Palestinian media also reported that confrontations broke out between young Palestinians and the occupation forces after raiding the town.
On another note, Resistance fighters attacked the Israeli settlement of “Psagot” with an IED, built on occupied land east of Ramallah and al-Bireh Governorate.
Resistance fighters opened fire at occupation forces during the raid into Umm al-Sharayet in the city of al-Bireh, as well as in Kafr Aqab, situated south of Ramallah and north of occupied al-Quds.
In Nablus, located in the north-central West Bank, occupation forces raided the Balata refugee camp and the eastern area of the city. Palestinian media also reported that the occupation forces were "firing flares in the vicinity of the Israeli military point established on Mount Ebal, north of Nablus."
Palestinian activists have confirmed that resistance fighters targeted occupation vehicles storming the Balata camp in Nablus with an explosive device. Additionally, they reported engaging in confrontations with Israeli forces as part of their response to the raid.
On a related note, Palestinian media circulated reports of a power outage in parts of the Balata camp, coinciding with the Israeli raid.
Palestinian youths confronted the IOF's raid into the Ain al-Sultan camp in the city of Areeha, east-central of the West Bank, according to local media reports.
In the southern West Bank, Israeli forces stormed the towns of Beit Ummar, north of al-Khalil, and Dura, south of the city.
Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces in Nablus
Earlier on Thursday, a Palestinian youth was martyred after suffering critical injuries 10 days earlier during an IOF raid on the city of Nablus.
The Ministry of Health announced that Tareq al-Shakhsheir, 21, was martyred after suffering critical injuries during confrontations that broke out in the wake of an Israeli raid on several of Nablus' neighborhoods on December 18. The 21-year-old's martyrdom raises the number of Palestinian martyrs in the occupied West Bank to 314 since the start of the aggression on Gaza, and to 522 overall since the start of 2023.
Israeli campaigns involving incursions, arrests, and raids have persisted in the cities and camps of the West Bank since October 7. This ongoing aggression aligns with the occupation's ongoing assaults on the Gaza Strip for the 82nd consecutive day.
