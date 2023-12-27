Hamas, Other Resistance Factions Fired 12,000 Rockets into Israel
By Al Mayadeen English
Since October 7, Hamas and other Resistance factions continue to fire rockets at "Israel" nearly every day, aiming deep inside the occupied territories.
Hamas, alongside other Resistance factions, persists in launching rockets at "Israel", targeting major settlements, The New York Times reported.
Since October 7, approximately 12,000 rockets have been fired from Gaza into "Israel", with a quarter of them on the mentioned date, as reported by the Israeli occupation's government.
It is also clear that the ongoing attacks demonstrate the extent of Hamas' arsenal and its ability to threaten areas far from Gaza, it added.
While rocket attacks have been a longstanding concern in southern "Israel" along the Gaza border, the war has made air raid sirens a common experience for Israelis across the occupied territories, as per the report.
In the past few weeks, alarm sirens have been activated in central cities of "Israel", including "Tel Aviv" and occupied al-Quds.
Hamas rocket arsenal remains a threat: Israeli media
Israeli Channel 12's correspondent reported, on December 11, that Hamas' missile arsenal remains to pose a threat to the internal Israeli front.
On December 8, al-Qassam Brigades released video footage unveiling a new Multiple Rocket Launcher (MLR), LM-90, which holds up to eight rockets at a time.
The footage entitled "Tel Aviv will be burnt to the ground, al-Quds will be liberated," showcases yet another milestone for the Palestinian Resistance, both in terms of production capabilities and its military arsenal.
A placard displayed in the video, as Resistance fighters arm the system, shows a designed photo of martyr Ibrahim al-Makadmeh, one of Hamas' founders and a prominent Palestinian figure. The placard also revealed that the rocket was named after al-Makadmeh, making this at least the second rocket to be named after the late leader.
Designated M-90, the rocket has a range of 90 km, awarding the Resistance faction the possibility of targeting central areas in occupied Palestine, including "Tel Aviv", from various positions in the Gaza Strip, such as the southern city of Khan Younis.
Earlier in 2012, the Resistance put into service the M-75, which has seen substantial use in every round of confrontations since then, especially in the Battle of Seif al-Quds in May 2021 and the ongoing Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
It is worth noting that the video was released after al-Qassam Brigades announced three separate rocket launching operations, targeting "Tel Aviv". Concurrently, Israeli media outlets reported "loud blasts" in the area.
Interestingly, this is the second system revealed by al-Qassam Brigades, which features an adjustable platform, allowing the launcher to fire at a range of angles via a crank.
