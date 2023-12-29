Majority of Chadians in Favor of Constitution Amendments
By Xinhua
December 26, 2023
Amendments to Chad’s constitution proposed by the transitional government have been approved by a vote of 86 percent in a referendum, authorities said on Sunday.
The turnout was 63.75 percent. Out of 8,237,668 registered voters, the number of voters reached 4,966,348, Limane Mahamat, the president of the national commission responsible for the referendum, said while announcing provisional results of the constitutional referendum.
The voting ended Sunday evening, followed immediately by the vote-counting process.
Officials say the referendum is due to set the stage for elections next year and a return to civilian rule.
The political and military situation in Chad has deteriorated since 2021 following the death of former President Idriss Deby Itno. His son, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, has since led a transitional military council to govern the country.
