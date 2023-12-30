Russian Criticizes Czech Republic for Snubbing UNSC Meeting on Shelling of Belgorod
Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova was referring to the Czech envoy’s refusal to attend the Security Council meeting, which had been requested by Russia, and the statement by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, who said that, "We refuse to be summoned anywhere by Russia"
Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova
MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has blasted the Czech Foreign Ministry for a statement about the UN Security Council meeting on the Ukrainian shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod.
The diplomat was referring to the Czech envoy’s refusal to attend the Security Council meeting, which had been requested by Russia, and the statement by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, who said that, "We refuse to be summoned anywhere by Russia."
"I did not think that the Czech Foreign Ministry is so incompetent as not to know how the UN Security Council is set up. This is a multilateral organization that still works in accordance with international law and not heed the 'rules-based world order,'" Zakharova said on Telegram.
The city of Belgorod and the surrounding region have recently come under shelling. The latest strike was carried out with Czech-made MLRS that fired two rockets with cluster munitions into downtown Belgorod. At least 21 people were killed and 111 were injured. Exclusively civilian facilities were hit. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defense systems intercepted both rockets and most of the other projectiles. Otherwise, the consequences would have been much more serious, the ministry said.
