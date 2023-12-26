Al-Qassam Strikes Israeli Military Vehicles in Gaza: Exclusive Footage
By Al Mayadeen English
26 Dec 2023 23:10
Footage provided by the Resistance group to Al Mayadeen shows al-Qassam Resistance fighters targeting Israeli tanks and military vehicles in northern Gaza.
Al Mayadeen News Channel aired on Tuesday exclusive footage obtained from the military media of Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades showing the group's Resistance fighters targeting Israeli occupation vehicles in the Sheikh Zayed area in the northern Gaza Strip.
The first part of the footage reveals an al-Qassam fighter discreetly monitoring an Israeli Merkava battle tank from in between the debris of a destroyed building before striking and hitting it with an al-Yassin 105 shell just as it reaches the target zone.
In a separate operation, a fighter, also emerging from the debris of a destroyed house, targeted another Israeli military vehicle with an al-Yassin 105.
Meanwhile, the third operation, which also targeted another military vehicle, was carried from the rooftop of a small damaged building.
As for the last attack revealed in the footage, a Resistance fighter sneaked to the side of a military vehicle, before striking it with an al-Yassin 105 shell as well.
Earlier today, al-Qassam Brigades revealed a joint operation with Palestinian Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades, which targeted five Israeli military vehicles with Tandem and al-Yassin 105 projectiles near Jabalia al-Balad in northern Gaza.
In detail, the group said that Resistance fighters used machine guns and TBG shells in a coordinated attack on an Israeli force barricaded in a building in the same area, resulting in Israeli soldiers being killed and wounded.
In a separate significant operation, al-Qassam announced that its fighters successfully lured an Israeli special force into a house in Beit Hanoun, north of Gaza, and demolished it with three anti-personnel IEDs, stun grenades, and a Shawaz armor-piercing explosive, leading to the death of the entire force.
Additionally, the Brigades detonated a boobytrapped tunnel in an Israeli force comprising eight soldiers east of al-Bureij Refugee Camp in central Gaza, killing and injuring its members.
This comes as the Israeli occupation army admitted on Tuesday evening that three officers were killed in the battles in Gaza; one Master Sgt. (res.) and two Captains, including one from the reserve forces, raising the total number of troops killed in the Strip since the start of the invasion to 161.
