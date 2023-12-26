Iran Takes Mousavi Assassination to UN, Warns of Decisive Response
By Al Mayadeen English
26 Dec 2023 23:56
Iran's UN Ambassador says his country holds legitimate and inherent rights to respond to Israeli crimes at the appropriate time.
The Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, issued a warning to "Israel" of a decisive response over the martyrdom of Seyyed Razi Mousavi, an IRGC senior advisor in Syria, in an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday.
In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNSC President Jose de la Gasca Lopezdomingue on Tuesday, Iravani condemned the "heinous and cowardly measures" of the Israeli occupation, affirming that his country holds legitimate and inherent rights based on international law and the United Nations Charter to provide a decisive response at the appropriate time.
"Simultaneously with its persistent atrocious crimes and internationally wrongful acts, the Israeli regime actively engages in acts of terrorism and aggression within Syrian borders," the Iranian Ambassador indicated.
He added that "these deliberate actions have specifically targeted Iranian military advisors who are legally present at the formal request of the Syrian Arab Republic, supporting and assisting in the fight against terrorism."
In addition to Seyyed Mousavi's assassination in a "heinous and terrorist act," Iravani recalled that the Israeli occupation also assassinated two Iranian advisors in Syria on December 2.
The Iranian diplomat said Iran reaffirms Syria's inherent right, under international law, to take necessary measures in response to the Israeli "terrorist attacks and acts of aggression" on its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.
The letter called on the UN Security Council to fulfill its charter obligation, strongly condemning "Israel's" "malevolent activities and its acts of aggression and terrorism in the region" and considering them a serious threat to global peace and security.
"Undeniably, the Israeli regime bears responsibility for the tragic loss of innocent lives of Iranian military advisors as well as for its atrocities against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Syrian Arab Republic," Iravani stressed, concluding by saying that "Iran undoubtedly holds this regime accountable for such heinous crimes."
Earlier on Tuesday, Brigadier General Reza Talaei, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Defense, underlined that Iran would respond to the Israeli crime of assassinating Mousavi at a suitable place and time.
"Our response will be decisive, effective, and smart," Talaei told Al Mayadeen.
In the same context, Israeli Reserve Colonel Kobi Marom pointed out that Iran is capable of responding to "Israel's" assassination of Mousavi through a range of various methods.
One of the methods suggested by Marom is a heavy barrage of rockets from Syria toward Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. The other two options that Marom listed were an attack on Israeli naval assets or the assassination "of senior Israeli officials outside of Israel."
Marom highlighted that "Israel" is facing an "intelligent, rational, and cunning enemy," adding that "Iran can surprise Israel on several fronts, utilizing several methods to do so."
The Israeli Colonel's remarks come at a time when "Israel" is preparing itself for an Iranian response after it assassinated Mousavi, an Israeli official suggested earlier.
"The Israeli army is preparing for an Iranian response that might entail missile strikes from Syria and Lebanon," the official said.
