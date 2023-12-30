Russia Never Yielded to Ultimatums, Blackmail — Diplomat About Kiev’s Statements on Talks
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, "anyone who came with a sward or a grenade was kicked out"
MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia has never yielded to any ultimatums or blackmailing, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on Ukrainian presidential office adviser Mikhail Podolyak, who said that there will be no talks with Russia.
She recalled his allegations that Russia would accept "ultimatum demands at the highest level." "These terrorist brutes are sparing no effort to zombify their population to force them into trenches at gunpoint and kill them there," she wrote on her Telegram channel.
"Everyone must know: Russia has never yielded to ultimatums or blackmail. Anyone who came with a sward or a grenade was kicked out," she stressed. "Belgorod, the entire country is with you!"
Ukrainian troops have been shelling Belgorod and the Belgorod Region since late Friday. The latest strike was delivered on downtown Belgorod with the use of cluster munitions from Czech-made multiple rocket launchers. At least 14 people, including two children, were killed and 108 others were injured. According to the Russian defense ministry, air defense systems intercepted both missiles and most of the projectiles. Otherwise, the consequences would have been much more serious, it added.
