Sudanese Army, RSF Trade Barbs over Khartoum Refinery Destruction
Al-Jaili refinery massive blaze on November 7, 2023
December 23, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) engaged in a fresh round of accusations on Saturday, each blaming the other for the destruction of the Khartoum oil refinery in Al-Jaili, located north of Khartoum.
This marks the third time in recent months that both sides have traded allegations regarding the critical facility. On December 6th, the refinery suffered damage in an attack that reportedly ignited the main control room and caused extensive losses.
Just months prior, on November 7th, a massive fire broke out at the Nile Petroleum Company within the refinery, which had been under the control of the RSF for an extended period.
Sudanese army spokesman asserted in a statement that the RSF “carried out a second attack this month on the Khartoum refinery in Al-Jaili, destroying what remained of the refinery and its accompanying warehouses.”
He further declared that such actions “validate the need for international and regional organizations to classify the RSF as a terrorist entity.”
In rebuttal, RSF spokesman accused the army of bombarding the refinery for the fifth time, leading to its complete destruction.
He remarked, “The acts of sabotage that the Burhan militia has been relentlessly perpetrating demonstrate the depth of its dejection and frustration stemming from the successive defeats it has endured at the hands of our forces.”
