Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Attack on Belgorod Later on Saturday
Russia also "demanded that the Czech permanent representative be present to explain his country’s supplies of weapons, which are used to kill civilians", Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said
© EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
UNITED NATIONS, December 30. /TASS/. Russia has requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council later on Saturday following Ukraine’s shelling attack on Belgorod, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.
"We have requested an UNSC meeting on Belgorod at 3:00 p.m. New York time (8:00 p.m. GMT) today, December 30. We also demanded that the Czech permanent representative be present to explain his country’s supplies of weapons, which are used to kill civilians," he wrote on his Telegram channel.
Ukrainian troops have been shelling Belgorod and the Belgorod Region since late Friday. The latest strike was delivered on downtown Belgorod with the use of cluster munitions from Czech-made multiple rocket launchers. At least 14 people, including two children, were killed and 108 others were injured. According to the Russian defense ministry, air defense systems intercepted both missiles and most of the projectiles. Otherwise, the consequences would have been much more serious, it added.
No comments:
Post a Comment